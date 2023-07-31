Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit open through Oct. 1

After making its way through New York City, London, Shanghai, Toronto, Chicago, Vienna, and many other cities around the world, the internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition returns by popular demand to Charleston’s Festival Hall July 14 to Oct. 1.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition features the artist's esteemed frescoes reproduced from the ceiling of the famous sanctuary in the Vatican. Engage with every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of Michelangelo's 34 frescoes up close and at your own pace. Access to a free audio guide app for smartphones boosts your encounter with each iconic masterpiece from the captivating "The Creation of Adam" to the astounding "The Last Judgment."

During this return engagement to the “Holy City” of Charleston, the brilliance of Michelangelo comes to life in bold color and enhanced details through internally-lit prints.

"This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you're transformed into a completely different world," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibition.

"When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibition will allow Charleston residents and visitors from around the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience,” Biallas said.

The show opened July 14 and will continue through Oct. The event is open Thursdays through Sundays, with tickets starting at $19.40 for adults ages 18+, $13 for children ages 4-17, and $15.10 for senior citizens ages 65+, students, and military, with specialty pricing for families and groups.

For tickets and full event details please visit the event website.