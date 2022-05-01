Mobile physical therapist is like WOW

When you’re in pain the last thing you want to do is wait around a doctor’s office for your appointment. Thanks to a new business, Wellness on Wheels Physical Therapy (WOW), Daniel Island residents in pain can be treated in the comfort of their own home. In March 2021, with so many clients still working remotely, Dr. Kelly Shannon felt it was the perfect time to open a mobile concierge physical therapy business.

Shannon graduated from MUSC in 2008 with an expertise in orthopedic and sports injuries. She ended up working in Maryland for 13 years, but always wanted to return to the area.

“We decided to settle on Daniel Island because we felt it was the perfect area to raise our daughters and loved that there were so many options for activities that allowed us to get outside and be active,” Shannon said. “I started WOW PT, to be able to reach more people in their homes or setting of their choice to provide improved convenience, as well as a superior level of service providing one-on-one individualized treatment sessions.”

Shannon says she is enjoying becoming an active member of the Daniel Island community. “I cannot imagine a better place to live and to raise my children. My mission is to keep my neighbors pain free.”

Shannon treats everything from chronic pain and injuries to treatments for migraines. She makes house calls to patients in their home or office — it not only saves time and eliminates the need to schedule childcare, but also gives patients individualized attention. “A patient is often sharing their physical therapist with multiple other patients at the same time, which means a large portion of your time in the clinic is spent doing exercises on your own or with an aide. This was a main reason why I decided to branch out on my own, now I can provide a better patient experience, allowing for overall better and faster results.”

Shannon says patients usually don’t think of physical therapy as their first option. “Physical therapists are direct access providers, meaning you can schedule an evaluation and often start addressing the symptoms immediately through exercise, soft tissue work, activity modification, and postural education so that you can get back to being pain free and active again sooner.”

Daniel Island resident Andrea Sullivan met Shannon last year at a community event and scheduled an appointment for her tennis elbow immediately. After just one session she was back on the court. Sullivan loves the ease of someone coming to her home.

“Not having to leave the house for PT just makes it so much easier to take care of myself. I don’t have to spend extra time traveling or worrying about traffic. Kelly shows you how to do exercises and stretches in your space with equipment you have instead of having to figure out how to replicate something from an office setting.”

Because WOW is a concierge style practice, it’s possible to schedule same or next day appointments. To find out more, visit wowphysicaltherapy.com.