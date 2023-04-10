Modification to the Beresford Creek bridge project won’t delay completion

The City of Charleston’s project to replace the bridge on Daniel Island Drive that crosses over Beresford Creek has seen a major modification since construction began on Aug. 15.

The project, which was initially approved as a linear utility project, now includes an extension of the gas main by approximately 421 linear feet.

This alteration is in response to a nearby commercial building expressing interest in accessing natural gas, according to Virginia Jones, senior project manager at Dominion Energy.

The modification was discussed at the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) meeting on Sept. 21, where it is currently pending approval. The TRC is evaluating the proposal to ensure it aligns with the city’s infrastructure and utility guidelines.

According to Rob Williams, the City of Charleston site management developer, the modification has no impact on the projected completion date of the bridge. Construction is still expected to span approximately 9 months from its commencement in August.

The Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project’s aim is to lessen traffic and provide a safer crossing for commuters. The new bridge design will consist of two travel lanes along with a multi-use path on one side.

As of Aug. 25, several key milestones have already been reached in the construction process, including: Detour routes established and signage in place; Cape Romain began mobilizing equipment to the bridge; erosion control features installed; demo work on the bridge has begun; some piling (steel h-piles) has been delivered to site; bridge decks have been removed.

The City of Charleston will provide periodic updates and project photos during the course of the construction activities via their website.