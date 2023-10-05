Mom Incorporated

Mom calmed your fears and dried your tears – the perfect relationship. But what happens when mother and child unite in the business world? Four local moms find a way to make it work on both a personal and professional level.

Marta and Chad Ring: MLR Designs

Marta Ring started MLR Design (MLRDesign.net) as a part-time design and container planting business. When her son Chad decided he wanted to move to Charleston, he joined the business and it blossomed into a full-service landscaping company.

In a way, the business has its roots in Chad’s youth. Every Mother’s Day he would go to the nursery with his mom to pick out flowers for her.

The duo has the perfect workplace balance. Marta designs the landscapes, shops the nurseries, and handles office administration. Chad is responsible for everything from managing the crews, scheduling deliveries, and securing materials.

They both appreciate their supportive family of Daniel Island customers. “All of our clients celebrated Chad’s engagement to his amazing fiancé Macon with us. Like it or not, they all saw the pictures. I am so proud of the man Chad has become.”

The respect is mutual. “Mom is extremely driven to provide the best services and designs to all our clients. She goes above and beyond with everything she does. She inspires me to be the best I can be.”

Laurie Meyer and Katie Geer: Meyer Vogl Gallery Laurie Meyer and her daughter Katie Geer officially went into business together in 2016 when the first Meyer Vogl Gallery (meyervogl.com) opened, but Geer says the working relationship started in high school. “I loved to help her set up for art shows, like the Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition. It’s probably where I caught the bug for working with visual art. We always used to say one day, we’ll open an art gallery together.” Their dream became a reality, and both enjoy their work relationship. “It’s so fun to work together. Sometimes we’ll be in an important meeting or talking to clients – trying to keep as professional as possible – and she’ll let a ‘Pud’ slip out. It’s what she has called me since I was a baby.” Meyer shares her daughter’s sentiment. “I agree it is fun for our clients to see our link, but the greatest part for me is watching Katie develop into a savvy business owner.” There’s rarely conflict in their business life because they have very different duties. “Since our roles are very separate, there’s truly no drama. The only real issue is when I know I won’t be able to rely on her for childcare (I have three young children, her grandchildren) because she’ll be at the same event as me,” said Geer. The two manage to keep their personal and business lives separate. “Transitioning from daughter to boss is not difficult. I call Katie my boss because she indeed runs the show,” Meyer said. “I have extraordinary trust in Katie and her role as director.” Geer respects her mom’s talent and hard work. “She has fun, of course, but she also works incredibly hard…We both work very hard when it’s something we love, something we care about.” Meyer is proud to have her daughter by her side. “Not all moms have the opportunity to experience their children in a professional situation. To watch Katie keenly negotiate with clients and curate outstanding artists to amplify our gallery roster is a magnificent joy for me! She inspires me with her innate ability to organize the gallery life.”

Dr. Michele Duffy and Kate van Es: SHE Health When Dr. Michele Duffy started SHE Health (she-health.net), a virtual women’s health platform dedicated to providing solutions for optimal well-being, she knew her daughter Kate van Es would be the perfect partner. “Kate had always been interested in and has a background in health and nutrition,” Duffy said. “So, when I decided to leave conventional practice and move to a virtual functional medicine practice, it was a natural fit to ask her to partner to serve women. We have always had a close relationship so we thought it would be an easy transition to running a business together – and maybe fun as well.” When van Es was in high school she was inspired by her mom’s return to school. “To watch her over the next decade study, learn, take jobs that were hours away from her home, etc., created an environment for me at a really crucial age where I felt like I could do whatever I wanted.” Van Es’ mom inspired her to get involved in functional medicine and nutrition. “I took an interest in learning more about it. I had some bad experiences with conventional medicine in my 20s. Had she not stepped out to explore another way I’m sure I would’ve spent my whole life yo-yo dieting and following ‘health trends’ that would’ve left me miserable a decade later.” The decision to partner with her child in 2020 has been a positive journey. “Kate inspires me every day,” Duffy said. “She is resilient and fearless, which are great entrepreneurial traits, and she is absolutely brilliant! She has a gift for helping someone be the best they can be.” The two are successfully navigating personal and professional lives. “To put it simply, our SHE members always come first when we are working,” explained van Es. “We both know and are very confident in our roles inside the functional medicine piece. Our personal issues mainly come into play professionally because we are both learning a new set of skills when it comes to being entrepreneurs.” Duffy knows her daughter always has her back. “We have similar goals (most of the time) but we are really trying to achieve the goals not just for a successful business but also for a successful relationship – you really care how decisions affect the other person.”

Karen and Michael Patrohay: Michael’s Barkery

Michael’s Barkery (michaelsbarkery.com) unleashed in November 2019 because of Michael Patrohay’s passion for pets. Michael’s mom, Karen Patrohay, never intended to start a family business, but after her son graduated from high school there were not a lot of opportunities for him.

Karen and husband Scott wanted to find a career that would focus on Michael’s strengths and not his intellectual disability. “Throughout Michael’s life we were always working on life and work skills and always looking for his gifts and talents. When he was in high school, he had a senior project that encompassed what he would like as a career.”

Michael’s teacher suggested making dog treats for his project. Expanding on the idea, the family opened-up shop at Daniel Island’s Central Island Square.

“He would love to be there every minute of every day if we would let him. The best part of working together is watching Michael thrive on what he loves and seeing him grow and shine with this experience,” she said. Karen tries to make sure that Michael has space to interact on his own. “Michael is Top Dog and I make it clear that this is his business and I appreciate him letting me work there!”

She admits sometimes it can be hard to step away from the business. “It doesn’t always happen, but I try to make sure that I take the same days off from work as Michael so that we can spend quality family time together.”

Karen is proud of her son’s accomplishments. “He inspires me to enjoy and be grateful for each day and to work to make it a good and positive one. He inspires me to see the good in everything.”

Michael appreciates working with his mom. “She is helpful and nice. I am glad she made Michael’s Barkery and named it after me.”