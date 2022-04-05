Moms' Run: ‘Here to support each other’

When Amber Weakley became a new mom eight years ago, she knew something wasn’t right about the way she was feeling.

“After you have your first child you think everything should be perfect and you should be happy and there’s all these expectations of what motherhood is supposed to look like,” said Weakley, who was diagnosed with postpartum depression shortly after giving birth. “So when that wasn’t happening for me, having someone to talk to and someone who called and checked in on me… (It) was really kind of the turning point.”

Weakley received that solace from Postpartum Support Charleston, a nonprofit organization that helps mothers across the Charleston tri-county area struggling with maternal mental illness such as postpartum depression, anxiety, and OCD.

Postpartum Support Charleston offers several ways to help women adjust to motherhood and connect with peers through: one-on-one mom mentor program, weekly walking, gardening and art therapy groups, mommy and me yoga classes, a therapist-led virtual support group, and a private Facebook page with more than 800 members.

Its annual Moms’ Run and Family Fun Day, held each year on Mother’s Day weekend, helps further the organization’s mission of providing support and resources to women and their families struggling with maternal mental health. This is the 19th year for the 5K race, which will be held at Philip Simmons High School on Saturday, May 7, from 7-11 a.m.

“I think it’s really important to honor moms on this weekend,” Weakley said. “It’s Mother’s Day; we all want to tell our moms how much we love them.

It’s bringing all the moms together and saying we understand what maternal mental illness is and we are here to support each other.”

According to Weakley, who now has two children and works as outreach coordinator for Postpartum Support Charleston, statistics say that one in five new mothers will experience a mental health concern.

“I personally think that number is a little bit higher, especially with the pandemic because the stigma around mental health has diminished,” Weakley said. “We’re talking more about our mental health, and more moms are reaching out. Seventy-five percent of the moms that struggle with a maternal mental illness don’t reach out for help.”

Although many women experience the “baby blues,” a feeling of sadness in the first several days after giving birth, postpartum depression and other disorders are more severe and longer lasting. Symptoms can include extreme mood swings, anxiety and panic attacks, irritability, insomnia, feelings of hopelessness and constant sadness.

“There’s a lot of different risk factors that go into maternal mental illness which is really important to tell moms; to let them know it’s not their fault,” Weakley said. “It’s nothing they’ve done or haven’t done, it’s just all these things combined that have turned into a perfect storm to cause a mental illness.”

Risk factors include sudden hormonal changes after giving birth, a personal or family history of mental illness, past trauma, low income, and lack of a support system from family and friends. Postpartum Support Charleston strives to provide that critical support.

In 2020, the organization launched a new program called Beyond Delivery, which provides Charleston area moms with a meal, infant care package, and information and resources on maternal mental health. Any new mother can request a free care package that includes a homemade lasagna, diapers, wipes and diaper cream delivered to their home.

“It’s really been a great way for us to let moms know that we’re here to support them,” Weakley said. “More and more moms are finding out about us, which is awesome.”

Angela May, a media specialist, co-author and publicist for The New York Times bestselling local author Mary Alice Monroe, will serve as MC for the 2022 Moms’ Run. May is a mother of two and a past race participant who said she will be celebrating with everyone as they cross the finish line.

“I feel like when you’re going through major life changes, being a mother,” May said. “... Your mind, your body, your time, your everything is being poured into this child. For the good and the bad, it’s important to raise that awareness about signs, symptoms and the support that’s out there.”

May said she hopes the event makes people take the time to check in either on their own self and well-being, or on their partner or a friend or a neighbor who just had a baby.

“We’re going full-throttle as new mothers with our children and jobs and family demands,” May said. “It’s easy to put your own health care aside and put others above.”

May and Weakley both encourage people to bring the whole family out for the Moms’ Run and Family Fun Day. Husbands, children, parents and friends can all participate to honor a loved one. Between 600 and 700 people are expected to attend this year.

“There aren’t too many races around town that allow you to bring strollers or allow you to run alongside your kids,” May said. “I hope a lot of families come out and do this together for the simple reason that it’s fun and healthy, but for the big reason that it’s so important for the community to support each other and support this organization.”

Register for the 2022 annual Moms’ Run at bit.ly/3LulroB. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and a Kids Dash for ages 3 to 10 will take place at 8 a.m. This year’s event includes the Family Fun Day with entertainment and activities for children as well as family friendly exhibitors.