More DI apartments targeted by smash-and-grab thefts; 3 stolen cars

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5 between Feb. 16-28.

DUI

On Feb. 16, officers responded to a traffic collision on Highway 41 and Reflectance Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Honda Civic that was partially in a ditch and partially in the road, blocking traffic. The driver of the vehicle displayed signs of intoxication, but refused a breathalyzer test on-site. He was arrested for driving under the influence and was detained at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Missing gun

A resident of Enterprise Boulevard on Clements Ferry advised Team 5 of a theft on Feb. 16. The victim said that an unknown individual entered his apartment sometime between December and February and removed a 9mm glock and a loaded magazine that had been stored in a case under his bed.

He advised that he had been out of town at the end of December and that the complex’s maintenance department may have entered the building to protect pipes during freezing weather. There were no signs of forced entry and no surveillance cameras in the area.

Stolen solar panels

On Feb. 18, officers responded to a business on Clements Crest Lane in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that someone removed 11 solar panels, valued at $545 each, from the location’s rooftop. The converter for the panels, worth $1,000, also went missing.

Camera footage from the business located next door is being reviewed for activity.

Car break-ins

On Feb. 24, police were called to an apartment complex on Robert Daniel Drive to address multiple vehicle related thefts and acts of vandalism. One victim advised that her Toyota Cruiser had been locked and the front passenger window was smashed. A culinary knife set and commercial kitchen supplies were removed, along with a purse containing documents. The glove box was rummaged through.

In the same location, the owner of a 2018 Tesla reported that the right front window had been broken on his vehicle. A 2016 Audi parked nearby also had its windows smashed; nothing of value was missing from either vehicle.

On the same day, Team 5 responded to a residence at the same complex, where a locked Jeep Wrangler had been broken into from the passengers’ side. A brown wallet, Gucci card holder, drivers license and social security card were removed from the vehicle.

Stolen cars

Three vehicle thefts occurred on River Landing Drive on Feb. 25. A victim stated that her Volkswagen Golf and her husband’s Toyota Highlander were stolen from the parking lot in front of her apartment. Keys were left inside of the unlocked Highlander, which also held a key to the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was recovered in Ravenel earlier this week.

At the same complex, a 2018 Audi Q5 went missing from the parking lot during the overnight hours when an extra key fob was inadvertently left in the vehicle.

During the reporting period, Team 5 investigated 13 collisions and issued 10 citations and six warnings.