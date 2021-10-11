Mother and son launch homemade delivery service, DI-EATS

No time to make dinner? Not a problem for Daniel Island residents thanks to DI-EATS, a new dinner and delivery service.

Michael Rusciolelli and Kathleen Ludlow, aka “Michael’s Mom,” are providing fresh homemade meals for delivery exclusively on Daniel Island.

Ludlow, a single mom who spent years working at local software companies including Blackbaud and Benefitfocus, always had an entrepreneurial spirit. “I had several small business ventures and side-gigs over the years and learned, more importantly, what not to do in business.”

The area has been a special place for their family since moving here years ago.

“Michael grew up on Daniel Island,” Ludlow continued. “He attended Daniel Island School since 2004. We’ve lived, loved, and lost on DI. We truly hold this island and its community close to our hearts.”

When the pandemic hit, the family faced an uncertain future.

“Like so many of us during COVID, we found ourselves with lots of downtimes, uncertainty, and unfortunately decreased income,” Ludlow continued. “When COVID first hit in December 2019, when no one knew what it was, I had it for the better part of 10 weeks ... alone and thinking I was on my deathbed. You see, Michael had been away at school in Columbia, and I had just sold my house, quit my job, and moved to Florida in a matter of weeks in October 2019.”

Ludlow was ready to start her next life chapter, but circumstances changed and Ludlow and her son both returned to DI. Each night Rusciolelli would ask the age-old question, “What’s for dinner, Mom?”

She decided it was the perfect time to teach her son to cook.

They started a nightly routine of cooking together while listening to top hits from the’80s and ’90s. “It wasn’t all singing and cooking during lockdown,” she said. “As COVID and everything got worse, unfortunately, the financial toll took its effect.”

Rusciolelli stepped up to the plate and helped out by working for an area food delivery service. However, he soon felt the pressure of traffic, the constant road problems, and the increasing price of gas. One day, Rusciolelli said to his mom, “I wish we could just do this on Daniel Island!”

And just like that, DI-EATS was created to help eliminate the nightly “what’s for dinner” dilemma.

The business is a real family affair — both mom and son safely prepare the meals in a DHEC permitted commercial kitchen facility.

Rusciolelli is excited to start his venture with his mother by his side. “It’s really cool to start my own business with my mom and be my own boss. In addition to cooking, I’m learning all about profit margins, marketing, customer service and more.”

For those interested in using this local service, go to the DI-EATS Facebook page and find menu items and pricing information. All orders must be placed by Friday to receive meals for following week, and payments are Venmo only.

DI-EATS offers special incentives, such as a free meal referral program. An option at checkout for a $5 donation to the Berkeley County Animal Shelter comes with a bag of Archie’s Bites — the family dog Archie’s favorite treat.

They are also accepting orders for traditional Thanksgiving meals through Nov. 19.