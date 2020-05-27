Motley Crew: Lt. Col. Scott Motley’s life is an incredible journey filled with flight missions around the globe

From flying U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and the late Sen. John McCain into Iraq, and former Director of the CIA Gen. David Petraeus into Afghanistan, to transporting WWE wrestlers overseas for USO performances, Daniel Island resident Lt. Col. Scott Motley has done it all — almost.

High on his bucket list is performing a difficult air-to-air refueling procedure at 25,000 feet with his brother, Lt. Col. John Motley.

The complex maneuver involves a receiver plane flying in close formation with an aircraft tanker (sort of an airborne gas station) to unload fuel. This operation allows the receiving aircraft to remain in the air longer. Because this is a highly sophisticated skill to master, the Air Force requires its pilots to practice this important maneuver on a recurring basis. The two brothers plan to take off from separate locations and meet up in the skies over South Carolina.

“Between the almost 40 years of service between he and I, we haven’t heard of any other family members having the opportunity to accomplish something so special,” Motley said.

The two brothers were originally scheduled to rendezvous in mid-May, but a flight control malfunction on his brother’s jet forced a temporary delay. Motley is eager to complete the maneuver in June.

“I’m super confident we’re going to get it done. And we won’t stop trying until we do,” he said.

Motley is currently stationed at Charleston Air Force Base as the chief pilot for the 15th Airlift squadron.

The C-17 pilot grew up in a military family; both his grandfathers served in World War II. Motley’s father was an Air Force pilot and inspired his career choices.

“Growing up, my dad was my hero. He coached all of my sports teams, and provided tremendous support for everything I did. After retiring from the Air Force, he bought a Cessna 172, a small four-seat light aircraft, and taught me how to fly while I was in high school.”

Motley’s love of flight really took off after his father, Major John Motley, let the then-17-year-old fly solo.

“I’ll never forget how I felt that day when he got out of the airplane and told me to ‘take it around the pattern and bring it back.’ Ever since then, there was never a second thought about what I was supposed to be in this life. It was always, ‘how do I follow in his footsteps and make it happen,’” he said.

Although he’s been stationed across the globe, since 2004 Motley always found his way back to the Charleston area.

“I’ve literally lived in almost every section of this city, but I fell in love with Daniel Island in 2015,” he said. “I absolutely love the small town feel that it brings, just like where I grew up in Alabama. It’s extremely safe, the people are fantastic.”

During Motley’s impressive 18-year military career, he’s landed in over 80 countries across six continents and has flown over 150 combat missions and provided humanitarian aid around the world. His notable list of accomplishments includes flying wounded soldiers out of war zones and bringing humanitarian aid to the country of

Georgia after Russia invaded in 2008.

“My crew and I landed on CNN and the front page of The New York Times after President Bush ordered the mission to launch, in direct defiance of the Russians who had closed the airspace and airfield, ” he said.

Motley helped airlift civilians out of Louisiana before Hurricane Katrina and flew rescue personnel to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma.

“When I think about my most memorable experiences so far, I first think about the soldiers I’ve supported that have been directly in harm’s way, thousands of miles from home … I’ve had the honor of bringing home our fallen that made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

When it comes to weathering the current COVID-19 storm, Motley is optimistic.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot over my career, and have been in extremely difficult situations in the past. I’ve completed six deployments and have experienced the highs and lows of being gone from home for long periods of time,” he said. “My best advice would be for everyone to keep the faith, this too shall pass … We will emerge stronger on the other side because of it.”