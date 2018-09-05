Mt. Pleasant mom on postpartum depression: 'Don't suffer silently'

After Mount Pleasant mother Ruth Rhoden Craven took her own life on Dec. 5, 1999, just two and a half months after the birth of her first son, her friends and family transformed their grief into action by creating the Ruth Rhoden Craven Foundation for Postpartum Depression (PPD).

Dedicated to raising awareness about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) and ending the stigma surrounding them, the nonprofit is known today as Postpartum Support Charleston, according to a press release from the foundation. And for the 15th year in a row, the foundation’s largest fundraiser is returning to Daniel Island.

Set to take place on Saturday May 12 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the MUSC Health Stadium, Postpartum Support Charleston’s annual Moms’ Run is back. Proceeds from the event benefit local support groups and resources for area moms, educational materials and programs and the grant program that provides financial assistance to women who need help paying for treatment for PMADs, reads the press release.

While Craven’s experience with PMADs was extreme, it is important to note that symptoms can range heavily, explained Melanie Rosen, Mount Pleasant mother and volunteer for Postpartum Support Charleston. For Rosen, who had her first child 11 years ago, PPD presented itself as loneliness and a lack of joy towards being a new mother.

“I want to stress that there is such a range of experiences,” said Rosen. “There are so many factors that can influence it—lack of sleep, hormones, breast feeding…For me, I realized that I wasn’t experiencing joy. There was a lot of feeling, not just clueless, but kind of desperate to make it through [the first year], despite the fact that my son was very much a wanted baby and was a planned pregnancy.”

Also critical for mothers to realize is that they are not alone. In fact, nearly 20 percent of new moms will experience a mood disorder, the press release states.

“That means more women will suffer from illnesses like postpartum depression, anxiety and OCD in one year than the combined number of new cases among men and women of tuberculosis, leukemia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, lupus and epilepsy,” reads the press release.

For mothers who feel as if they may be struggling with a mood disorder, Rosen explained that it is vital to reach out for help. In the Charleston area alone, there are various support groups, including one that Rosen leads on Thursday mornings at the Breast Feeding Center located at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320 in Mount Pleasant, she added. If a mother is unable to make it to a meeting for whatever reason, she will even travel to them in order to give support.

“It’s so hard to do for moms in particular, but asking for help is really critical,” said Rosen. “You don’t have to suffer silently or suffer alone. We have a number of support groups throughout the Charleston area and also have a phone line that you can call to receive support…There is absolutely no shame in reaching out for help and acknowledging that you’re not 100 percent in love with being a new mom.”

Simply being around other mothers who are struggling with similar experiences can also be a huge help, continued Rosen. That is just one reason why the Moms’ Run is such a beneficial event for struggling mothers and their families, as it provides a safe space for education and conversation. Rosen, who attended her first Moms’ Run in 2015 with her oldest child, will be bringing her entire family this time around.

“I love bringing my kids to things like this,” said Rosen. “Not only is it fun to be active as a family and participate in a bigger event, but it helps with explaining to them what the group supports and how they are helping local moms. That is really important to me.”

The event is a 5K run/walk open to all ages. Immediately following the race, various free events and activities will be available for families to enjoy. According to the press release, attendees can enjoy music, food, a jump castle, face painting, crafts and games. Participants and their families are encouraged to arrive at 7 a.m. for pre-race Family Fun Day festivities before the run officially kicks off at 8 a.m.

Registration for the run is currently open. Fees are $30 per adult; $35 for stroller registration, which includes one adult and one child with another $5 per additional child in the stroller; and $20 for children 10 and under. According to the press release, on April 27, prices go up to $35 per adult; $40 for a stroller and $25 for children. A $25 “Support the Cause” option is available for non-runners who want a t-shirt.

All runners are invited to create a race team to raise additional money for Postpartum Support Charleston, the press release continues. Teams of 10 or more will receive a $5 discount. For more information, visit www.ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun2018/ or email momsrun@ppdsupport.org.