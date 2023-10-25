Municipal Election Day is Nov. 7: Learn about the candidates and issues

The 2023 Municipal Election is set for Nov. 7. We’ve compiled this Election Guide, which includes links to information about the candidates for mayor as well as about the recreation bond referendum and general voter information (like early voting and election security).

Our goal is both to provide valuable information to assist you in deciding how to vote as well as to encourage you to hit the polls.

This year, early voting is going on now at the Daniel Island Library through Friday, Nov. 3. On Election Day you will vote at your normal polling place.

Issues on the ballot for Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents include: Mayor of the City of Charleston, City Council District 1 (Boyd Gregg unopposed), Commissioner of Public Works and a recreation bond referendum.

Learn about the candidates and issues and cast your vote.

Election 2023: What can voters expect?

Rosie Brown, Berkeley County’s director of voting registration and elections, shares voter information.

Voters to weigh in on parks and recreation funding

Learn about and decide if you are in favor of the City of Charleston issuing general obligation bonds “in an amount not to exceed $70 million” for capital improvement projects, such as new parks, pools, playgrounds, trails and recreation facilities across the city.

Mayoral Race:

Candidates Answer Questions posed by The Daniel Island News:

1. What specific skills and experiences do you have that will aid you in carrying out the office and why are those skills important to the position?

2. If elected, what specific policy or issue do you plan to address first? Why is that the most pressing item?

3. What are two pressing problems facing residents of the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsulas and what will you do to solve them?

4. Get to know the candidates beyond the issues. The candidates provide short answers to questions that reveal their personality.

Answers from the mayoral forums:

1. Part I: Candidates answer questions about flooding and public safety.

2. Part II: Candidates answer questions about housing and tourism.

3. DI GOP Forum: Candidates answer questions about the sea wall, pot holes, speeding/pedestrian and bike safety.