Mystery Contest - December 20, 2018

In honor of the 15th anniversary of The Daniel Island News, we are bringing back a former favorite feature – the Mystery Photo Contest! Each week, we will print a photo of a scene or object found on Daniel Island. Guess what is depicted in the picture and send your response to mysterypic@thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday. A winner will be chosen randomly from those who answer correctly and announced in the following week’s issue.

WE STUMPED YOU!

We knew last week’s image would be tough, but we thought some younger Daniel Island residents would be quick to know the answer! But much to our surprise, we didn’t receive a single correct response. For those still curious, it’s the painted alligator on the walls of the upper level of the Barfield Park Pavilion. All of the images in the coastal-themed mural were created by local artists.

CAN YOU GUESS THIS WEEK'S PHOTO? ENTER AND WIN!

Send your answer to mystery pic@thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday, Dec. 22. The winner can select from several prize options, including a Daniel Island News hat or t-shirt and local gift cards. Special thanks to our Mystery Photo Contest prize sponsors Subway of and Ali Baba Mediterranean Deli.