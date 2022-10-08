Mystery Photo Contest - August 11, 2022

The winner of the Mystery Photo contest from Aug. 4 is Kim Kolts, who correctly identified the picture as the “kids on a branch” at the water’s edge on Smythe Lake.

Kolts and her husband and two dogs have lived on Daniel Island for eight years after moving from Nashville.

Some of Kolts’ favorite things about living on the island are the beautiful weather, all the fantastic restaurants and the historic charm.

“My favorite activities are walking my dogs, playing Mahjongg, and trying new restaurants,” Kolts said. “I began doing yin yoga this last year and love it as well!”

Congratulations to Sophina Bossert, Ruby Muller, Robert Peiffer, John Pancoast, Karen Fedder and Greta Hughey who also correctly guessed the location of the photo.

Mystery photo prizes return this week. Winners have their choice of Mary Alice Monroe’s and Angela May’s “The Islanders Search for Treasure” or Suzanne Detar’s “Don’t lose the ball in the lights.” Books can be picked up at The Daniel Island News office, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 108.