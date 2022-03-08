Home / News / Mystery Photo Contest - August 4, 2022

Mystery Photo Contest - August 4, 2022

Wed, 08/03/2022 - 9:24am admin
The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from July 28 is Kathie Harvey. She guessed correctly that the picture was of the orange chairs on the deck at Guggenheim Park.
 
Harvey is no stranger to winning the contest as she has won several times and she’s a loyal contestant who plays each week.
 
An interesting fact about Harvey that she shared is that she had Atlanta Braves baseball season tickets for many, many, many years. “I attended the World Series last year when the Atlanta Braves won it… with pearls!”
 
What does Harvey like to do during her free time? “I don’t seem to have much ‘free’ time as I stay so active with many different activities. Many are on Daniel Island; many are with my family who live in Mount Pleasant. I volunteer one day a week at East Cooper Medical
Center and it is my most fulfilling activity other than family time.”
 
Congratualtions to Ruby Muller, Rosie and Lydia Brooks, Robert Peiffer, and Sophina Bossert who also guessed the correct answer!
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here