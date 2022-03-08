Mystery Photo Contest - August 4, 2022

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from July 28 is Kathie Harvey. She guessed correctly that the picture was of the orange chairs on the deck at Guggenheim Park.

Harvey is no stranger to winning the contest as she has won several times and she’s a loyal contestant who plays each week.

An interesting fact about Harvey that she shared is that she had Atlanta Braves baseball season tickets for many, many, many years. “I attended the World Series last year when the Atlanta Braves won it… with pearls!”

What does Harvey like to do during her free time? “I don’t seem to have much ‘free’ time as I stay so active with many different activities. Many are on Daniel Island; many are with my family who live in Mount Pleasant. I volunteer one day a week at East Cooper Medical

Center and it is my most fulfilling activity other than family time.”

Congratualtions to Ruby Muller, Rosie and Lydia Brooks, Robert Peiffer, and Sophina Bossert who also guessed the correct answer!