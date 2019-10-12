Mystery Photo Contest - December 12, 2019

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest is Daniel Island resident Elise Myers, who correctly identified last week’s photo as the mural on the outside wall of Ristorante LIDI, located at 901 Island Park Drive. She was selected in a random tie-breaker.

Elise, 10, lives with her family in Edgefield Park. She’s in fifth grade at Daniel Island School. She said she was able to guess the subject in the mystery photo because she has seen it many times.

“I recognized it from driving by the mural so often. It’s a really cool painting!” This win is the first for Elise. “This is my first time entering, but I try to guess it every week. It’s my favorite part of the Daniel Island News,” she said.

Congratulations to Elise, and to the other participants who sent their accurate responses.

Best of luck guessing this week!