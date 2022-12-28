Home / News / Mystery Photo Contest - December 29, 2022

Mystery Photo Contest - December 29, 2022

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 9:03am admin
The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from Dec. 22 is Liz Troy, who correctly identified the picture as the Menorah on Seven Farms Drive in front of Guggenheim Park.
 
Troy has lived on Daniel Island for four years and her favorite thing about the island is the walkability.
 
“I work remotely for Pfizer Vaccines, and my two reasons for moving here from Pennsylvania are to be close to my son, who lives in Wando, and to escape the bitter-cold northeast winters,” Troy wrote in an email.
 
Congratulations to Greta Hughey, Karen Fedder, Kristi Turner, Robert Peiffer and Annabelle Carper who also correctly guessed the location of the photo.
 

