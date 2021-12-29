Mystery Photo Contest - December 30, 2021

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from the Dec. 23 editon is Robert Peiffer, who correctly identified the picture as part of the banner on island lampposts that spell "JOY," with a star representing the letter "O."

The Peiffers — Robert and his wife, Susie — moved to the island in 2014 from West Ashley and now live in the 200 River Landing Drive condo complex.

He said he likes Daniel Island's small town atmosphere with easy access to big city life.

Peiffer described himself as "twice retired" — first as a Navy captain after 26 years and as a research administrator at MUSC after 23 years. His wife, Susie, was a Navy civilian and a tennis instructor. "We both love tennis, and that was a major reason for moving to DI," he wrote via email.

Congrats are also in order for Karen Fedder and Joslyn Leaf for sending in correct responses.