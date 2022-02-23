Mystery Photo Contest - February 24, 2022

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from Feb. 17 is Patty Fisher, who correctly identified the picture as part of the sign on the door at the New York Butcher Shoppe, located on Island Park Drive.

She said she recognized “Mario” because “I am a frequent customer of this wonderful store.”

Fisher and her husband, Chuck, live in Huger and enjoy spending time with family and friends, working in their yard and boating. Their daughter, Jules, attended the Daniel Island School and Bishop England High School, and will graduate from Clemson in May with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

“I have had the privilege to work with our DI children the past 16 years,” Fisher said. “I helped open DIS as a second grade teacher and retired in 2019. Now, I enjoy teaching at Holy Cross Preschool.”

Congrats are also in order to the following readers for sending in the correct responses: Karen Fedder, Kathie Harvey, Greta Hughey, Robert Peiffer and Aly Hall.