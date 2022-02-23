Home / News / Mystery Photo Contest - February 24, 2022

Mystery Photo Contest - February 24, 2022

Wed, 02/23/2022 - 8:38am admin
The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from Feb. 17 is Patty Fisher, who correctly identified the picture as part of the sign on the door at the New York Butcher Shoppe, located on Island Park Drive.
 
She said she recognized “Mario” because “I am a frequent customer of this wonderful store.”
 
Fisher and her husband, Chuck, live in Huger and enjoy spending time with family and friends, working in their yard and boating. Their daughter, Jules, attended the Daniel Island School and Bishop England High School, and will graduate from Clemson in May with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
 
“I have had the privilege to work with our DI children the past 16 years,” Fisher said. “I helped open DIS as a second grade teacher and retired in 2019. Now, I enjoy teaching  at Holy Cross Preschool.”
 
Congrats are also in order to the following readers for sending in the correct responses: Karen Fedder, Kathie Harvey, Greta Hughey, Robert Peiffer and Aly Hall.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here