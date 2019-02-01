Mystery Photo Contest-January 3, 2019

In honor of the 15th anniversary of The Daniel Island News, we are bringing back a former favorite feature – the Mystery Photo Contest! Each week, we will print a photo of a scene or object found on Daniel Island. Guess what is depicted in the picture and send your response to mysterypic@thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday. A winner will be chosen randomly from those who answer correctly and announced in the following week’s issue.

Congrats to Ann Ballard Love-Last week’s Winner!

This week’s Mystery Photo winner is 10 year old Ann Ballard Love. She correctly identified the picture as a palm frond. “I knew it was a palm frond because we have a lot in our backyard and I see them all over the island,” said Love.

Love is a fifth grader at Daniel Island School and she said her favorite subject is science because of all the experiments done in the classroom. “We just did a borax and water experiment where we made crystals,” she described.

As her prize, Love took home a gift card to Subway.

Can you guess this week’s photo?-Enter and win!

Send your answer to mysterypic@thedanielislandnews.com by noon on Saturday, Jan. 5. The winner can select from several prize options, including a Daniel Island News hat or t-shirt and local gift cards. Special thanks to our Mystery Photo Contest prize sponsors Subway and Ali Baba Mediterranean Deli.