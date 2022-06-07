Mystery Photo Contest - July 7, 2022

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from June 30 is Hayden Edwards, who correctly identified the picture as the pond next to Wasabi & Agave restaurants at Guggenheim Terrace.

“I am 10 years old and have lived on DI for 7 years. I enjoy fishing, biking, tennis and hanging out with friends,” wrote Hayden in an email.

Congratulations also to Kathie Harvey, Sophina Bossert, Greta Hughey, and Robert Peiffer who sent in correct answers. Remember to leave your contact info when you play so we can contact you if you win!