Mystery Photo Contest - May 12, 2022

The winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from May 5 is Brandi Muller, who correctly identified the picture as the dome-shaped climbing/crawling structure at the Waterfront Park playground.

Brandi and her family moved here last July from Mississippi and are loving the community. “We love the family atmosphere of DI. This place has turned out to be such a utopia for us as a family with small children,” she said. “So far, Daniel Island has turned out to be everything we hoped it would be!”

Congratulations to Carol Lapinsky and Robert Peiffer who also correctly answered the question. Remember to leave your contact info when you play so we can contact you if you win!