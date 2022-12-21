A nail salon with a polished reputation

Tucked away in the popular Daniel Island Town Center (162 Seven Farms Drive) is one of the island’s most popular nail salons.

The salon was purchased in March 2022 by Liem Dang, president of NeyMar Global ImEx Inc., and his wife Lynn Doan. Renovated and reopened as Nails so Dep at Daniel Island, the couple is working hard to ensure every customer has a first class salon experience.

Both Dang and Doan are highly knowledgeable in the nail business and are eager to bring their experience to the island.

“We have a very highly skilled staff, and all speak English. Cleanliness is our first priority,” Dang said.

Before setting up shop on Daniel Island, the couple lived in Pittsburgh, where they owned and operated nail salons for 25 years. They successfully ran salons in several area enclosed malls until COVID forced them to close.

After the pandemic, Dang and Doan were ready to get back to business. So, when a salon space became available on DI they both agreed the Lowcountry was the perfect place to reopen.

“We always wanted to move to warmer weather as we got older,” Dang said. “We used to live in Myrtle Beach and came to Charleston all the time. We love the city and the area. So, we decided to move to Charleston to fulfill our dream.”

The couple’s dream has become a reality and they have already started to build a large clientele who love the cleanliness and knowledgeable staff. Marcy Meachum has been a loyal customer of Nails So Dep since the salon reopened under new ownership.

“Nails So Dep is one of the best kept secrets on Daniel Island,” Meachum said. “I enjoy my visits as I always have a great experience. The nail salon is scrupulously clean. I mean spotless. The owners Liem and Lynn are wonderful people, and their employees are expert nail

technicians, plus personable and friendly. My nails look fabulous and typically last three-plus weeks. Nails So Dep has a laid-back feel, and their overall vibe is relaxing. I highly recommend this place. Best on the island.”

Specialties include their nail color selections, service options, and essential oils – specially created by the owners. The salon offers more than 3,000 nail colors and plans to increase the options to more than 4,000 by next year. They also offer waxing and a variety of pampering packages. Favorite services include Mom’s Rejuvenation Package where clients can relax with peppermint and spearmint and essential oils or Mom’s Bouquet Package that offers their unique rose and lavender oil.

Daniel Island resident Cathy Dezelon is also a fan of Nails so Dep. “I like everything about this salon! They do a great job. I like the friendly people, the atmosphere, and the professionalism.”

Nails So Dep is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling 843-216-3669. Check out their webpage at nailssodepatdanielisland.com. Gift certificates are available for purchase online and at the salon.