Nancy Mace announces run for U.S. Congress

It’s official. State Representative Nancy Mace of Daniel Island announced her candidacy for South Carolina’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House on Tuesday, June 25. The candidate will run against Beaufort County Councilmember Mike Covert and Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Kathy Landing for the Republican nomination. If successful in securing the nomination, she will likely take on Democrat Joe Cunningham, who currently holds the seat.

“I’m very much excited about being in this race,” Mace said. “I grew up here in the Lowcountry, I’m raising my family here, I work here, and in the time I’ve had in the general assembly, I’ve been able to accomplish a lot.”

Mace currently represents S.C. House District 99, which includes Daniel Island. She has served in this role since a special election in January 2018, caused by the resignation of former representative Jim Merrill in September 2017 amid allegations of ethics violations.

Mace then won the same seat again in November of 2018 in an election against Democratic newcomer Jen Gibson.

In her campaign announcement video, Mace spoke openly about her support for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“We simply cannot allow radical politicians in Washington to turn America into a socialist country,” she added.

The new congressional candidate believes that infrastructure will be the biggest local campaign platform.

“Whether it’s the federal, state, or local level, that is the top issue I hear about from people, day in and day out,” Mace told The Daniel Island News.

On the national scale, the candidate plans to focus on immigration.

“Supporting America first means securing America first, so we need to build the wall and vastly improve border security,” she said in her campaign announcement.

The primary election will take place on June 9, 2020 to decide the Republican candidate, and the general election for the congressional seat will occur on November 3.

No Democratic candidate has stepped up to run for Congressional District 1, but many predict that Cunningham will run for reelection.