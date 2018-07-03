National Day of Unplugging is this weekend!

Steven plans to go on a hike when he unplugs. Kris will play music. Roger will read an amazing book (made of paper)! Clayton hopes to explore the world around him. George wants to recharge his brain. And Kate will dabble in some art. These are just a few of the many people who stopped in at the “National Day of Unplugging” campaign awareness event hosted by The Daniel Island News at Blondies Bagels and Café last Friday and Saturday to officially take the pledge to disconnect from their electronic devices to reconnect with themselves and their loved ones.

National Day of Unplugging (NDU), sponsored by Reboot, is a 24 hour global respite from technology that will take place from sundown, March 9 through sundown, March 10.

“Reboot established the National Day of Unplugging in 2010 because we recognized that people are tired of always being plugged in but they didn’t know how to take the steps to make a change,” explained Tanya Schevitz, Reboot’s NDU spokesperson. “The expectation that you are always reachable, that you will respond immediately to that beeping, buzzing and ringing of texts, emails and phone calls has created a society of people who are on edge and overwhelmed and disconnected from those actually around them.”

The goal of NDU, added Schevitz, is not only to challenge people to put down their phones, tablets and computers for 24 hours, but to inspire people to take the time to pause and reflect on the impact of those devices and strive to find a healthy balance.

“We hope that from that new-found awareness, people will try to put their digital devices aside more regularly, for an hour, for the length of a family dinner or a romantic walk, for however long it takes to recharge themselves and to reconnect with those around them,” she said.

Daniel Island is one of just two communities in the state of South Carolina, and the only one in the Charleston area, to officially join the NDU movement, according to Schevitz.

“We are always thrilled when people and organizations in individual communities like Charleston are inspired to take that break together, supporting each other. It’s tough to put down our devices because they are so alluring, but it brings us together and helps us see the value in having some regular unplugged time. It is also easier to put down our devices when we are doing it together!”

Need some inspiration for a digital disconnect on Daniel Island this weekend? Take a look at the list below and decide which events you’d like to plug into! Then, be sure to send photos of your NDU experience (yes, we’ll let you take your phone out for that) to beth@thedanielislandnews.com so we can share them in a future issue!

NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING FUN ON DI!

Saturday, March 10

24 HOUR MUSIC MARATHON!

Black Tie Music Academy, 6 pm March 9 - 6 pm March 10

BTMA has outdone themselves! This amazing, creative powerhouse is offering a 24-hour music marathon for unpluggers young and old! Sing, play an instrument or just enjoy the music. Co-owner Braeden Kershner will be the point person that day and will be playing piano THE WHOLE TIME! Stop in and have a listen....or toot your own horn! Anything goes!

GAMES & BAGELS!

Blondies Bagels and Cafe, 7 am - 12 pm

Stop in at Blondies for some bagels and coffee and “unplug” with some non-electronic activities, like corn hole outside (weather permitting), checkers, cards, and other assorted games. Coloring books will also be available at the front counter and the community table!

PLAYTIME IN THE PARK!

Smythe Park (9 am), Etiwan Park (10 am) & Spinny Park (2 pm)

The Daniel Island School PTA is hosting three playground gatherings around the island in support of National Day of Unplugging. Students and families are invited to come out to the park, enjoy the playgrounds, our island and community. K-2 grade families will gather at Smythe Park from 9-10 am. Grades 3-5 will gather at Etiwan Park from 10-11 am. Grades 6-8 will gather at Spinny Park behind the school from 2-3 pm. Bring your basketball for a pick-up game, too!

DANIEL ISLAND 5K!

Bishop England High School, 9 am

Support the BEHS track team, while engaging in a fun “unplugging” activity that’s good for the mind, body and soul! Event includes a 5K and Walk, beginning at 9 a.m., and a Fun Run at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at the conclusion of the race. The top three finishers (male and female), as well as the top three in each age group, will receive awards! To register or for more info, visit www.behs.com/athletics/daniel-island-5k/.

BASEBALL CLINIC!

Governors Park, 10 am to 12 pm

Don’t miss this great offering from the City of Charleston Recreation Department! Learn and practice the fundamentals of fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and base running. Ages 7-15. $15 per participant. Call (843) 216-6366 for more info.

AIKIDO MEDITATION & DEMONSTRATIONS!

@ Island Aikido at JKI Daniel Island, 10:30 am

Join Island Aikido at JKI on Daniel Island for a variety of activities, beginning at 10:30 am. Here’s the rundown: 10 minutes - Introduction to Aikido; 20 minutes - Introduction to breathing meditation - free participation; 30 minutes - Open lecture and discussion on conflict management - using the principles of Aikido for de-escalation of aggression; 15 minutes - Aikido Weapons (sword & staff) demonstration; 15 minutes -Aikido demonstration - Ukemi (rolling & falling); and 15 minutes - Aikido demonstration - dynamic self defense, throws, control techniques. For more info, call Island Aikido at (843) 410-3656.

ISLANDWIDE BIKE RIDE!

Cooper River Cycles, 10:30 am

Roll on down to Cooper River Cycles to get your day of unplugging started! Owner Gage Cooper will lead an island wide group bike ride for all ages at 10:30 am from the store. All riders are required to wear a helmet! Stop in around 10 for a bike check and some refreshments!

GAIA FIT: YOGA UNPLUGGED!

Smythe Park, 12 - 1 pm

Celebrate National Day of Unplugging with Gaia Fit. Join your community for an hour of yoga with Emily Bramlette, RYT 200, at Smythe Park (corner of DI Drive and Smythe St). Open to all levels (ages 10 and up). Take time to slow down and stretch with this restorative style of yoga designed to open up your body and get you grounded. Bring a water, sweat towel, and yoga mat.

Afterwards, create your own rock art! You can keep your rock art for yourself or hide in somewhere on Daniel Island for others to find while they are out exploring nature and all of our island’s offerings! Contact Mary Patterson at mary@gaiafit.com or (843) 251-5559.

ZEN COLORING!

Black Tie Music Academy, 1 - 3 pm

The Charleston Young Artists Guild will be offering a Zen Coloring activity for all ages at Black Tie Music Academy, where participants can come in and create a masterpiece out of a uniquely designed coloring page. Relax and get your creativity flowing through this simple and expressive activity! Email CYAGuild@gmail.com for more info.

UNPLUG WITH A BOOK!

@ Daniel Island Library, 9 am - 5 pm

According to DI Library Branch Manager Tim Boyle, “We have here the world’s greatest ‘unplugged’ entertainment source -- free books! Providing entertainment without electricity for 500 years!” Come check out a book and chillax while enjoying your literary adventure! Also, there will be books on display related to the topic of unplugging!

For more information on NDU, visit www.nationaldayofunplugging.com.