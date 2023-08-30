National Newspaper Carrier Day celebrates the people and the stories they carry

Newsflash: Paperboys still get the job done.

The Daniel Island News’ carriers look a little different from the first paperboy hired 180 years ago in New York City. Today’s carriers might be a little older, more gender varied, and use different methods of transportation than 10-year-old Blarney Flaherty, who was hired in 1833, but they still fulfill the same mission.

Flaherty responded to an advertisement in “The Sun,” calling for “steady men” to apply. This didn’t deter Flaherty and soon after the streets of New York were filled with cries of “Paper! Get your paper here!” Since then, the news industry has transformed, but one thing hasn’t changed: your local paper carriers still bring the news right to your door.

Sept. 4 is the anniversary of Flaherty’s hiring and is now celebrated as National Newspaper Carrier Day.

From the island to Clements Ferry Road, to the Belle Hall Shopping Center, six Daniel Island News carriers distribute a total of 6,000 newspapers each week (4,200 homes, 1,800 businesses). Working odd hours, rain or shine, these are the quiet heroes behind The Daniel Island News.

Every Wednesday for the past six years, Debbie Brooks has woken up at 7 a.m. to deliver papers to businesses on the island, Clements Ferry and Belle Hall Shopping Center. She says she loves how much people look forward to seeing the new issue of The Daniel Island News each week.

“Some people will actually stop me at 8 a.m. while I’m delivering, ask if that’s the new copy and if they can have one,” Brooks said.

Larissa Ferretti joined the paper as a carrier a year and a half ago. If you live in the Barfield, Edgefield, Smythe, or Center park neighborhoods, there’s a chance you’ve seen her and her kids throwing papers. Ferretti learned that it’s all about patience. She says they started out slow and bags would fall off of the papers when thrown, but her kids have become pros at this point.

“The best part for me is the time with my girls,” Ferretti said. “We bring snacks and a speaker and whoever isn’t throwing gets to be the DJ.”

Becky Maher and her 12-year-old son, Ryan, just started delivering this month on the Smythe Lake side of Daniel Island Drive. She says it’s a lot harder than it looks, but she agreed to help her son so long as he takes her out for an inexpensive dinner once a month.

Also new to the news carrier business is Kristi Turner, who started six months ago. Catch her throwing papers along Shellring, St. Thomas Preserve, Codner’s Ferry Park, Etiwan Park and Cochran Park neighborhoods. Two things she’s learned so far: Cul de sacs are tough delivery spots and if you smile and wave at people, usually they smile and wave back.

Jim Flynn has delivered papers on and off for about four years, starting with the Clements Ferry route and now filling in as needed. One day he was delivering to the Nelliefield subdivision and out of nowhere, the Philip Simmons High School boys cross country team appeared out of thin air.

“Before I could pull over, they came up behind me and surrounded me before pulling ahead…” Flynn recalled. “For a brief moment it was like I was swimming with dolphins, flying with geese or trying not to get trampled by the herd of raptors in the first Jurassic Park movie.”

Flynn says neighborhoods are organisms with life cycles. News carriers will get to see yard signs celebrating birthdays, a swimmer of the month, a high school graduate, until suddenly a new family moves in and life goes on.

National Newspaper Carrier Day is not about the paper; it’s about the people and the stories they carry.