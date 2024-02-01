Maybe you’ve heard that an owl can turn its head 360 degrees. But until you’ve experienced a massive Eurasian eagle-owl swoop out in front of you, leaving behind a breeze but no sound, it’s hard to visualize the sheer wonder of nature’s aviators.

Such adventures are available at the Center for Birds of Prey, located within the Avian Conservation Center in Awendaw. Their efforts are recognized across the region, though the center has special ties to Daniel Island.

Nestled on acres of forest, fields, and marsh just a few miles north of Charleston, the center, established in 1991, initially focused on the care and rehabilitation of injured birds, including hawks, falcons, and owls.





Over the past 32 years, its mission has evolved and expanded. Along with its educational programs through Birds of Prey, the Avian Conservation Center not only treats, rehabilitates, and releases hundreds of injured raptors and shorebirds annually, but also operates the only permanent oil spill treatment center on the East Coast, where oil-slicked birds are sent for treatment.

Operating 365 days a year, the goal of the center’s clinic is to rehabilitate injured raptors and release them back to their native habitats.

“Our mission is to identify and address vital environmental issues by providing medical care for injured birds of prey and shorebirds, and through educational, research and conservation initiatives,” said Leigh Wilkes, director of development at the Center for Birds of Prey.

Wilkes explained the organization’s localized efforts on Daniel Island, emphasizing the support it offers to the community when injured birds are found.

“Every year, the center becomes a resource to the community of Daniel Island when they find an injured bird. We receive calls through our injured bird hotline and assist the community in how to help get the birds to our Avian Medical Clinic for treatment.”

In 2023, the center’s medical clinic saw over 924 patients, including birds of prey and shorebird species. The center has also welcomed 8,700 public visitors to its campus and engaged with over 5,500 community members through outreach programs.

Island resident Tara Meyer is just one of the center’s many volunteers. Her interest in birds dates back to the 1990s when she took an ornithology class in college. Meyer said she left every class in awe of the magnificent creatures and their adaptations.

Once her kids were away at college, the bird activist became a Birds of Prey volunteer and trained in the education department. Meyer described a typical day on the 155-acre property as breathing in the fresh air, no sound pollution, and the occasional sound of birds as they deliver their distinctive calls.

Her dedication to conservation is evident as she talks about the positive impact of interacting with the public during flight demonstrations. “It’s always such a good feeling when people are watching the flight demonstrations and learning about not only the birds, but how they can do their part to help both the birds and our planet.”

Visitors are welcomed Thursday to Saturday to experience birds of prey up close through flight demonstrations and guided tours. The center also takes the birds into the community for demonstrations and programs. According to Wilkes, the center has performed several demonstrations over the years with the Daniel Island Club and

at the three Philip Simmons schools. These programs include flight demonstrations and natural history discussions about the birds in their educational collection.

Dean Hubbs, a long-time resident of Farr Street, and his wife Laurie, turned their own backyard into an oasis for released birds. Their home is nestled in front of acres of woods and marsh and they enjoy a unique opportunity to witness and support the aviators.

The area is home to various wildlife including blue herons and red foxes. Hubbs said he and his wife see or hear hawks and owls weekly, if not daily.

“It’s like living in a nature preserve,” Laurie Hubbs beamed.

The Hubbs have actively participated in rehabilitated raptor releases, bringing Birds of Prey to their backyard reserve. Whether it’s a bald eagle or a red-tailed hawk, family and neighbors join in to watch as the once injured creatures fly into their new home.

Remembering the release of a barred owl, Hubbs said he and his family could hear the bird on a frequent basis, settling into its surroundings and calling for its offspring.

“The reserve behind our house is such a fascinating place to watch the wildlife. We feel blessed and fortunate to live here and look out on it each and every day. I mean, we just marvel at what we see.”

Laurie Hubbs emphasized the broader impact of the Center for Birds of Prey on community involvement and environmental awareness.

“Their mission is so important, not just rehabilitating and saving the birds, but also the education aspect of it. I think that when individuals get involved in organizations like this, it strengthens the community. Especially with the way the world is right now, we all need to be concerned about conservation and the birds are such a good

indication of the health of our environment,” she said.

The Center for Birds of Prey, through the dedication of its staff, volunteers, and the support of the Daniel Island community, continues to be a beacon of hope for injured raptors, a source of education, and a crucial player in the broader efforts of bird conservation and environmental awareness.

Want to get involved with the center? Learn about volunteer opportunities and how to donate at thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/volunteer-service/.