Need to retire an American flag?

The Daniel Island Exchange Club and Daniel Island Boy Scout Troop 519 are collecting American flags in need of retirement. Faded, worn or tattered flags can be retired for reuse. Those that cannot be reused will be honorably disposed of by the Boy Scouts. A collection station has been set up at First Citizens Bank on Daniel Island, 126 Seven Farms Dr., Suite 100. For additional information, please contact Joe Delpino of the Daniel Island Exchange Club at joedelpino1975@gmail.com.