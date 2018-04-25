NEEDTOBREATHE Classic returns to DI!

Musicians, professional athletes, actors and community members came together for a day of golf at the NEEDTOBREATHE Classic at the Daniel Island Club on Monday, April 23.

Although it rained, those in attendance did not let it put a damper on the annual charity event, which was originally started six years ago by Commonwealth Cares Foundation to raise money for OneWorld Health, a Charleston-based nonprofit whose mission is to “empower communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life,” according to a press release.

In 2013, the Grammy-nominated group NEEDTOBREATHE partnered with Commonwealth Cares Foundation to put on the event. With the addition of a musical concert and the lending of the band’s name, the two entities continued with the mission of raising funds and awareness for OneWorld Health.

And from their long-time partnership with OneWorld Health, to date, the band has reportedly raised over $1 million for the nonprofit through fan donations, ticket sales and the annual golf classic.

“We’re extremely proud to host the sixth annual NEEDTOBREATHE Classic,” said NEEDTOBREATHE band members in the press release. “We’re humbled by the opportunity to partner with OneWorld Health and Commonwealth Cares once again, working to have an impact on the families and individuals seeking medical care in Nicaragua and Uganda.”

The event concluded with an after-party concert featuring NEEDTOBREATHE and a silent auction. Band members include Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar), Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals) and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals).

Some of the celebrities in attendance at this year’s event were Mark Bryan and Dean Felber of Hootie & The Blowfish, Carolina Panther Chris Manhertz, actor Keven Sorbo, actress Adley Stump, recording artist TobyMac, former NFL quarterback Tyler Thigpen, among many others.