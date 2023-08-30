Neighborhood Assoc. elects officers, Lt. Wojslawowicz leaving Team 5

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) elected a new board of officers and received updates on island development projects and crime at its Aug. 23 meeting. Team 5 commander Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, also announced that his last day with Team 5 will be Sept. 1.

BOARD ELECTION

Four new officers, running unopposed, were elected to leadership roles for 2024-2025: Jarrod Brooks as president, Joe Caponigro as vice-president, Torrence Sullivan as treasurer and Jeff Caldwell as secretary.

Outgoing president Andrea Sullivan will remain on the board in an advisory role.

Before the new board terms begin Jan. 1, 2024, the new officers will go through a transition/training period with the current board.

DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Lisa Avant, associate community manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, provided an update on commercial projects subject to DI Architectural Review Board (ARB) review.

The Waterfront Phases 2, 3 and 4 are located along the Daniel Island Waterfront near The Kingstide. Phase 2, construction of two condo buildings, was approved by the ARB in April, 2022, and is underway.

Phase 3 includes three buildings and duplexes along Longshore Street and Helmsman Street.

Phase 4, which was reviewed but not yet approved by the ARB in August, is located on the corners of Daniels Landing and Pier View streets, and will have 136 units in two multi-family buildings.

Other residential projects in the works include:

Woodfield 3 Apartments and Townhomes, a 160-unit apartment complex with 12 townhomes, located at the corner of Daniel Island Dr. and Fairchild St., was approved by the ARB and is currently under review with the city.

Nowell Creek Development, currently under construction, consists of 380 units including apartments, single-family homes, office space, and retail. The final designs for the apartments were approved in February and are currently under construction.

Davis Development Apartments, located adjacent to Talison Row and Daniel Island Village, includes 242 units.

Stanley Martin Development Townhomes and Single-Family Homes is a multi-phased residential neighborhood planned along Fairbanks Drive.

Hotel, restaurant and event space planned at 1995 Daniel Island Drive includes guest suites and cottages. Preliminary designs were on the ARB agenda the day of the DINA meeting.

Avant gave an update on the Daniel Island Publix Expansion, the mention of which garnered cheers from the crowd. She said the project was approved but had no updates from the developer on the start of construction.

TEAM 5 POLICE REPORT

According to statistics shared by Lt. Wojslawowicz, violent crime remains low overall and is down over last year this time by 36.4 %. Non-violent crime is up 32.4% over this time last year.

Lt. Wojslawowicz’s last day on Team 5 is Sept. 1. Starting Saturday, Sept. 2, he will take command of the patrol division that oversees West Ashley. Lieutenant George Bradley will take over for Team 5.

“I want you all to know that I have truly enjoyed my time as the police commander on Daniel Island and… I have enjoyed the friendships that we have shared over the past several years. You all have made my job easier and I will forever be grateful for that,” Wojslawowicz said.