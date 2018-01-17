Neko Rig lure a 'reel' success on Lowcountry waterways

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Thus, I am flattering Masahiro Yanase of Nagoya, Japan. Masahiro is an early adopter of the Neko Rig and an expert at fishing with it.

Several months ago, I read about Masahiro’s success using the Neko Rig for heavily pressured largemouth bass. It got me to thinking about the late winter schools of redfish that inhabit the shallows of the Lowcountry. After months of dolphin predation and angling pressure, late winter redfish schools are typically very spooky. So, I began experimenting with the Neko Rig in the hope it would help me catch more redfish in the winter. Observing the lure in the water, it reminded me of a cold-stunned baitfish. An easy meal for any hungry predator.

Given our record low water temperatures, there are a lot of cold-stunned baitfish in our rivers and creeks. With this in mind, I began fishing the Neko Rig in earnest last week. The lure is well tolerated by redfish as it enters the water and the slow undulating descent usually triggers a strike. Redfish like the Neko Rig. I like it, too!

If you want to learn more about the Neko Rig, I will be in the Z-Man booth at the Shallow Water Expo on Saturday, Jan. 20. Stop by for a visit. Happy to share information on this new-to-me lure and technique. Additionally, I will be at the Charleston Boat Show in the Ankona / Salt Marsh Skiffs booth on Saturday, Jan. 27. If you attend the boat show, come see me. Always happy to talk about fishing!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.