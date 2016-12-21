Nelliefield Plantation hosts holiday hoopla!

Residents of the Nelliefield Plantation and Peninsula subdivision didn’t need any snow or a one horse open sleigh to have themselves a merry little Christmas celebration last weekend!

The festivities kicked off on Saturday with the 1st Annual Cainhoy Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade made up of participants from Nelliefield, Peninsula, St. Thomas Pointe, and River Reach. Next, residents and visitors enjoyed a display of luminaries in Nelliefield, followed by a s’mores roast! Capping off the celebration was the presentation of a live Christmas tree decorated with more than 40 gift cards donated by members of the community for Berkeley County Sheriff Deputy Cephus Rogers, who is tasked with patrolling the area throughout the year.

“We started to get a little bit of a response, and then the response grew and grew and grew!” said Nelliefield resident Lisa Kerns, of the grassroots effort initiated in the neighborhood on behalf of Deputy Rogers. “It’s just an outpouring of love...Cephus has been a huge blessing to this community. We’re very thankful for him.”

Kerns praised Deputy Rogers and his efforts to keep the area safe.

“Deputy Rogers has just been absolutely the crucial link that we have needed in this community to get the traffic slowed down and to get the traffic laws obeyed...because of all the additional traffic that we have out here with the construction getting ready to begin, it gets a little frustrating...He’s really been able to take that and diffuse it by having his presence in the community...Everyone knows Deputy Rogers! They all look out for him in the community when he’s in his car – and they know when he’s here!”

Deputy Rogers expressed deep appreciation for the community’s thoughtfulness.

“It’s unexplainable,” he said. “I’m overjoyed, excited and I’m in debt to this community and to the citizens and the motorists who travel through Clements Ferry Road...I really enjoy working out here, I enjoy the people. And they know me when I don’t even know who they are. It’s been lots of love. Everybody has welcomed me in from day one. I just try to do the very best that I can.”

Deputy Rogers, who formerly worked in Colleton County, also thanked Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the Cainhoy Peninsula.