New Ace Hardware owners think outside the big box store

Clements Ferry Ace Hardware (clementsferryace.com) has been the “helpful hardware folks” for the region since 2018. Now under new ownership, it’s become even more helpful.

In April Kevin and Amy Wagner purchased the hardware store and immediately started expanding products and building a knowledgeable team. “In the past month, the number of associates has doubled, and our inventory has tripled. We are excited to make this store the best place to shop and work in the Daniel Island area,” Kevin Wagner said.

The duo hopes to nail the unique needs of the Lowcountry. “We also carry many other items that are important to the Clements Ferry and Daniel Island community from fishing tackle, crab traps, greeting cards, toys, and much more. Not to mention if we do not have what you are looking for in the store, we have access to over 80,000 items that can be specially ordered,” Wagner shared.

With more than two decades of experience with Ace, Wagner is excited to bring his knowledge to Clements Ferry Ace. He started his journey with Ace Hardware in 1997 as a cashier, eventually becoming a regional manager for 18 Ace locations. When the opportunity to purchase the business came up, the couple knew it would be the perfect fit.

Wagner said the location is ideal for the close-knit community, “Being located just two miles off Daniel Island and a mile from Point Hope places our store right in the middle of Clements Ferry Road, making it convenient for homeowners and businesses to get to without crossing a bridge. We believe a hardware store is a necessity. Crossing a bridge to get to one shouldn’t be.”

Above all Wagner wants customers to feel appreciated, “If it’s your first time walking in the door at Clements Ferry Ace Hardware, we might not know your name but over time we will. You won’t get that at the big box stores. Our goal is to be the hardware store equivalent to the sitcom Cheers — sometimes you want to go ‘where everybody knows your name.’”

Local resident Miranda Coffaro loves supporting local businesses. “I personally like going to a smaller, more condensed hardware store over going to a large store like Lowe’s or Home Depot. It’s easier to find what I’m looking for, especially for those quick runs in to pick something up that I may need for a home improvement or preventative project.”

Coffaro says Ace is an important addition to the community. “Not only for the prime location with much more development happening around the area, but without it in that location, the closest hardware store is 20 to 30 minutes away in Mount Pleasant or North Charleston.

This location makes it easy and convenient to the ever growing community off Clements Ferry.”

Customer Jeffrey Varner agrees the location is perfect for area residents, but the staff is what makes Ace stand out. “The new owner, the manager and the staff – all great people that truly care about others.”