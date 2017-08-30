New BCSD Superintendent to speak at DINA meeting

The Berkeley County School District’s newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram will join a panel of local school administrators in addressing members and guests of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The meeting will focus on local education with a variety of speakers, including Ingram, who officially began his tenure with BCSD on Aug. 21; Kori Brown, principal of Daniel Island School; Dr. James Spencer, principal of Philip Simmons High School (PSHS); Virginia Reijners, PSHS director of school counseling; Brion Packett, PSHS assistant principal and athletic director; and Mac McQuillin, Berkeley County School Board Representative.

Dr. Ingram has over 37 years of experience, including nine years as a superintendent and 28 years of educational service. He was formerly superintendent of Darlington County Schools. Ingram was one of three finalists selected by the Berkeley County School Board in July from a pool of applicants for the position. He was announced as the district’s new top executive on Aug. 8.

The DINA event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Cross, located at 299 Seven Farms Drive. A “mix and mingle” prior to the program will be held at 6:30 p.m. According to DINA President Clyde Rush, you do not have to be a member of DINA to attend. All community members are welcome. Rush encouraged attendance at what he promised would be a “very informative meeting, especially if you have children or grandchildren attending schools in Berkeley County.”

For additional information on DINA, visit www.dineighborhoodassociation.org.