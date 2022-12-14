New BCSD supt. talks goals, hurdles, transparency
A month has passed since the Berkeley County School District school board’s controversial appointment of Dr. Anthony Dixon as superintendent, in the immediate aftermath of the sudden firing of his predecessor Deon Jackson. Although the circumstances of his hiring are less than optimal, Dixon called the leadership opportunity “a lifelong goal.”
As Dixon takes the helm of the fourth largest school district in the state, a job he was a semifinalist for in 2021, he addressed his short-term goals, long-term goals and overarching vision for BCSD and its 38,000 students. A one-on-one interview was conducted just hours before Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district that also names Dixon as a defendant.
“I didn’t think about myself, I just thought about the major task at hand,” said Dixon, describing the night of the school board meeting on Nov. 15 when Jackson was fired and he was hired. “The focus wasn’t about me or any one particular person, but about the kids.”
Dixon described his first month as BCSD’s superintendent as “exciting” and “a whirlwind.” His final day as chief of schools with Charleston County School District was Nov. 18, three days after accepting the superintendent position, according to CCSD Director of Communications and Technology Andy Pruitt.
“In terms of leadership, you’ve got to answer the call,” Dixon said. “When people get called to do something and they have a strong ‘why’ behind it, you’re going to answer that call and prepare yourself in the moment or while you’re going through it.”
In the short-term, Dixon is focused on the rudimentary fundamentals of listening and learning. Relationship building and establishing trust are long-term goals, he said.
“I’ll work to engage with the board and also be that voice for our principals, teachers and students so that we are bridging the gap between the two and creating a common vision,” Dixon added.
He said he plans to bring up grades across the board, especially those below the state average in several curricula, by building on the instructional framework that he helped develop back when he was a chief academics and innovation officer at BCSD in 2021. He aims to emphasize best teacher practices and the best learning strategies for students by making data-driven decisions to work on a continuous improvement model.
