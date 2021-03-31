New church plant Point Hope Presbyterian serving DI and Cainhoy peninsula

Pastor Rob Hamby and his family were living in Dallas when they decided to take a leap of faith.

He had planted a church in Dallas in 2013, on behalf of the Presbyterian Church of America, but six years later a new opportunity emerged – one that would bring him to a place that held special significance for his family.

The Charleston area was calling, specifically Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry Road corridor.

“Our denomination did a study on all the growth that was taking place (there),” explained Hamby, who is originally from Greenville and graduated from The Citadel. “Anticipation of all the new people coming in, there was a desire, and I guess a burden, in a positive way, placed on our hearts that we need to be there to reach the new people who are going to be moving to the area.”

Hamby said he and his wife, Kendall, a Moncks Corner native, have always had a love for the Holy City. They have two children – a biological daughter and an adopted son, who was born in the Lowcountry. After praying about their decision, Hamby and his wife

felt a divine nudge to accept their new appointment. They moved to Daniel Island in December 2019 to begin what he describes as a “scratch plant.”

“They send a church planter to an area and he basically starts from scratch with building relationships and trying to find a core group of people who buy into the vision and mission and want to be part of something new,” Hamby explained.

They did some research on local geography and found Point Hope on a map of the Cainhoy peninsula – the perfect inspiration for a name for their new church. They would call it Point Hope Presbyterian, with a mission of “pointing the hearts of Charleston to the hope of the Gospel.”

About 30 people attended their first gathering at the Hamby home on March 1, 2020, just a few days before the coronavirus began stirring concern in the U.S. Two weeks later, the pandemic officially hit and life took a dramatic shift.

“It was discouraging, as it was for everyone,” Hamby said. “I think what it probably did is what our name encapsulates. It caused us to look for hope in the midst of hardship.”

In June 2020, they started meeting at The Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island every Sunday at 5 p.m. for a Bible study, prayer time, and singing. Hamby praised Rev. Jonathan Bennett, pastor at Holy Cross, for extending a helping hand to Point Hope.

“The charitability, or the hospitality, of Holy Cross has been critical to allow us to get off the ground,” he said.

Hamby hopes one day his new congregation will save up enough money to buy a piece of land along the Clements Ferry corridor and build their own church. Until then, they will continue to meet at Holy Cross, and perhaps later at a local school once COVID restrictions for gathering are lifted.

“(A church) is not so much a place or a piece of property, it’s people,” Hamby said. “We have a church. It’s a small church, but it’s a neat group of people who have joined with us to point people towards hope.”

To learn more, visit pointhopepres.com.