New church plant Point Hope Presbyterian serving DI and Cainhoy peninsula
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 8:55am admin
Pastor Rob Hamby and his family were living in Dallas when they decided to take a leap of faith.
He had planted a church in Dallas in 2013, on behalf of the Presbyterian Church of America, but six years later a new opportunity emerged – one that would bring him to a place that held special significance for his family.
The Charleston area was calling, specifically Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry Road corridor.
“Our denomination did a study on all the growth that was taking place (there),” explained Hamby, who is originally from Greenville and graduated from The Citadel. “Anticipation of all the new people coming in, there was a desire, and I guess a burden, in a positive way, placed on our hearts that we need to be there to reach the new people who are going to be moving to the area.”
Hamby said he and his wife, Kendall, a Moncks Corner native, have always had a love for the Holy City. They have two children – a biological daughter and an adopted son, who was born in the Lowcountry. After praying about their decision, Hamby and his wife
felt a divine nudge to accept their new appointment. They moved to Daniel Island in December 2019 to begin what he describes as a “scratch plant.”
“They send a church planter to an area and he basically starts from scratch with building relationships and trying to find a core group of people who buy into the vision and mission and want to be part of something new,” Hamby explained.
They did some research on local geography and found Point Hope on a map of the Cainhoy peninsula – the perfect inspiration for a name for their new church. They would call it Point Hope Presbyterian, with a mission of “pointing the hearts of Charleston to the hope of the Gospel.”
About 30 people attended their first gathering at the Hamby home on March 1, 2020, just a few days before the coronavirus began stirring concern in the U.S. Two weeks later, the pandemic officially hit and life took a dramatic shift.
“It was discouraging, as it was for everyone,” Hamby said. “I think what it probably did is what our name encapsulates. It caused us to look for hope in the midst of hardship.”
In June 2020, they started meeting at The Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island every Sunday at 5 p.m. for a Bible study, prayer time, and singing. Hamby praised Rev. Jonathan Bennett, pastor at Holy Cross, for extending a helping hand to Point Hope.
“The charitability, or the hospitality, of Holy Cross has been critical to allow us to get off the ground,” he said.
Hamby hopes one day his new congregation will save up enough money to buy a piece of land along the Clements Ferry corridor and build their own church. Until then, they will continue to meet at Holy Cross, and perhaps later at a local school once COVID restrictions for gathering are lifted.
“(A church) is not so much a place or a piece of property, it’s people,” Hamby said. “We have a church. It’s a small church, but it’s a neat group of people who have joined with us to point people towards hope.”
To learn more, visit pointhopepres.com.
EASTER SERVICES ON DANIEL ISLAND AND THE CAINHOY PENINSULA: Sunday, April 4
A year ago, the COVID-19 lockdown was just beginning and the cancelation or modification of many Easter services was a harbinger of the many changes to come.
In 2021, people will be able to come together and worship - albeit still with some protocols in place.
Here are the schedules for most of the houses of worship in the Daniel Island area. For those that didn’t have information available, we’ve provided contact information for reader followup.
CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS
299 Seven Farms Drive
In-person and virtual services. In-person service times: 8 a.m. - outdoor service; 9:30 a.m. - children’s/family service (please bring flowers for the flowering of the cross); 10:45 a.m. - blended service; 11 a.m. - contemporary service. Make reservations at: rock.holycross.net/ServiceReservation. Online services: 9:15 a.m. - children’s/family services; 10:30 a.m. - blended service. For more info, visit holycross.net/easter.
GREATER ST. JOHN AME CHURCH
1046 St. John’s Church Road
For information on services, call 843-884-1284.
holy rock
temple church
2515 Clements Ferry Road
For information on services, call 843-811-9773.
INTERCESSION REFORMED EPISCOPAL CHURCH
2823 Clements Ferry Road
For information on services, call 843-216-7767.
KING’S CROSS CHURCH
2011 Clements Ferry Road
Outdoor service (weather permitting) at 10 a.m., in the field adjacent to the church building. Three other churches to join in: St. Paul Pentecostal Missionary Baptist Church, St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, and Johnson Temple. Service to feature a combined worship team with all four pastors speaking during the program. The event is bring-your-own-chair. Once congregants are seated, it will be mask optional. The King’s Cross Children’s Ministry will be open inside the building for ages birth-4K, but the service will not be live streamed. If weather prohibits the above, King’s Cross will host its normal service schedule (9 and 10:30 a.m., with both services live streamed) and the other churches will meet at their own locations at their normal times. For more info, visit kingscross.org/.
NEW MARY ANNE BAPTIST
2638 Clements Ferry Road
For service information, call 843-856-0072.
ONE FELLOWSHIP
142 Sportsman Island Drive
In-person, outdoor, and online/virtual. Indoor service - 8:30 a.m.; Outdoor services, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Register at
onefellowship.churchcenter.com/registrations. For more info, visit onefellowship.church.
POINT HOPE PRESBYTERIAN
299 Seven Farms Drive (currently meeting at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island)
In-person Easter celebration on Sunday, April 4, 5 p.m. For more info, visit pointhopepres.com.
PROVIDENCE CHURCH
294 Seven Farms Drive
Outdoor in-person Easter service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a virtual service on the Providence Church Facebook page (providencecharleston.org/0) and Vimeo channel (vimeo.com/providencecharleston). Space is limited at in-person service. To attend, RSVP to admin@providencecharleston.org.
ST. CLARE OF ASSISI
363 Seven Farms Drive (Bishop England HS campus)
In-person and virtual services. Pre-registration required for in-person. All Holy Week Masses will be held in the Bishop England Performing Arts center, except Easter Sunday Masses, which will be held inside the BEHS gym. Services will be streamed live via the church’s YouTube Channel (links to be posted on the website at clare.church). Holy Thursday – 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday – 3 p.m.; Easter Vigil (Holy Saturday) – 8 p.m., starts outside by Etiwan Park St.; Easter Sunday – 9 & 11 a.m., both in the gym.
ST. JAMES AME CHURCH
1100 St. Thomas Island Drive
For information on services, call 843-388-6648.
ST. PAUL BAPTIST MISSIONARY CHURCH
1527 Clements Ferry Road
Joint Resurrection Sunday Service with Kings Cross Church, St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness and Johnson Temple. 10 a.m. at King’s Cross Church, 2011 Clements Ferry Road. Combined service to include all four pastors. Bring lawn chairs, sit in your car or on your hood, and enjoy fellowship together. For more info, visit kingscross.org/.
THE GROVE WESLEYAN CHURCH
1941 Clements Ferry Road
In-person service Sunday at 11 a.m. Nursery available. For more info, visit growatthegrove.com/.
TWO RIVERS CHURCH
3080 River Village Drive
Currently meeting online only on both Facebook Live and the church website. Easter service - Sunday at 10 a.m. For more info, visit tworiverschs.org/.
WANDO BAPTIST CHURCH
1081 Reflectance Road
For service information, call 843-884-0070.
– Compiled by
Elizabeth Bush, beth@thedanielislandnews.com