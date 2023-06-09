New Daniel Island music academy hits the right note

Do you have a passion for the piano, an urge to play the ukulele, or looking for voice lessons? Then head to Daniel Island’s newest music school, Holy Cross Music Academy (hcmusicacademy.com) located at the Church of the Holy Cross. From Bach to rock, HCMA welcomes students from ages six to adult.

In addition to his role as a part-time worship leader at Holy Cross Church, HCMA Director Jake Willis has been a musician at the church for years. A couple of years ago Pastor Jonathan Bennett approached Willis with the idea of using the preschool rooms – which sat empty in the afternoons – for music lessons. HCMA launched in January of 2023 with eight instructors.

Willis hopes HCMA will strike all the right notes and fill the void left by the closing of Black Tie Music Academy in 2020.

“Braeden Kershner, the director at Black Tie, has been a big help to me in this process of launching HCMA, meeting with me to give me advice and resources as we launched...Black Tie was a great member of the DI community, and we certainly hope to be that as well! We’d like to be really involved in different events happening in town, just as they were. And down the line, we hope to offer things like group classes for beginners and full band classes for older students,” Willis said.

Local singing sensation, The Honeybees, credit Willis with helping the duo spring into their second act. Susan McLure appreciates his thoughtful demeanor, “He cares about each and every student and you can see him light up when each of them performs.”

Bandmate Kendell Stange agrees. “One of the many things that makes Jake a great teacher is he can take complex music theory and teach it in a way that is understandable for students,” she said.

Willis said HCMA has some of the best instructors in the Charleston area. “They are all incredibly kind to their students and form strong bonds with them. They care deeply about what they do. They are all very talented and experienced musicians.”

Christine Williamson feels blessed to be taking lessons on the island. “I feel so lucky to have this opportunity, especially as an adult. My instructor Lindsey is patient and fun. We laugh a lot and I enjoy her weekly sessions of corrections and encouragement.”

From the Acoustic Guitar Series on the Waterfront Park to the Mother’s Day Festival at Smythe Lake, HCMA is already becoming an important part of the music scene in the community. Willis hopes the school will be an integral piece of the arts and events culture on Daniel Island.

“In the long-run, HCMA is important to the DI community because people will come to know it as a place that wants to be involved with what’s going on in town and having students of appropriate skill levels playing at many community functions,” he said. “We really want the ‘live music’ aspect to be something that becomes well-known in town.”