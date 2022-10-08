New Daniel Island School assistant principal: ‘My door is always open’

The Daniel Island School’s new assistant principal, Jay Burnsworth, has a favorite word: fantastic. His favorite philosophy: to treat people with kindness and respect.

Burnsworth hopes his enthusiasm and compassion will connect with students when they return to school next week.

“I want them to know my door is always open, I’m here for them, I’m here for the community, and I’m going to push every day to make this school even better,” said Burnsworth, who is beginning his 17th year in the Berkeley County School District.

An Indiana native, Burnsworth moved to the Lowcountry fresh out of college when he was offered an art teacher position at Berkeley Middle School. There, he developed an award-winning visual arts program and was named Teacher of the Year in 2010. In 2016, he became assistant principal at Cane Bay Middle School, where he used his leadership skills to create a culture of collaboration.

“Just building the type of community that’s like a family and a home was one of the absolute best feelings in the world, and I really want to take that mindset and bring it over to Daniel Island,” Burnsworth said.

In 2020, Burnsworth was named visual and performing arts director for the district. While at the central office, he helped establish the first online music and theater script library, secured a $500,000 grant to buy new musical instruments and headed a district task force for the arts that included faculty, staff and parents in all Berkeley County Schools.

“That was a great thing for me to get that global view of what different schools looked like and how they were run; not just the arts, but academically as well,” Burnsworth said.

Now, Burnsworth will serve as the assistant principal at Daniel Island School for middle school students in grades sixth through eighth.

“The opportunities are endless,” Burnsworth said. “... The test scores are phenomenal; it’s to the point of how much can we do? How far can we push the limits of excellence?”

Burnsworth said he is a teacher at heart and excited to be returning to a school setting.

“The middle schoolers, they make me laugh; they are very sarcastic and they’re funny, but they also need guidance,” Burnsworth said. “This is the age when you can have good conversations with these kids about growing up and about being adults.”

Burnsworth, who lives in Summerville with his wife and their five children, said he tries to be as sympathetic as possible with every child and adult he meets, to work through problems and to show compassion in any situation.

“There are always consequences, always things that happen in life, but it’s how you push forward to understand how to do it better the next time,” Burnsworth added. “It’s all about the learning process.”