New Daniel Island Yacht Club to host youth regatta July 31

Ahoy, young sailors! Get ready to set a course for a history-making competition off the shores of Daniel Island. The new Daniel Island Yacht Club will host the island’s first ever sailing event, dubbed the Summer Fun Youth Sailing Regatta, on Saturday, July 31.

Intended for Optimists (Optis) and O’pen Skiffs, the regatta is open to kids ages 8 through those in their mid-teens. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with registration, rigging and sailing instructions, followed by lunch provided to the sailors. The first race begins at 1 p.m., just off the

North Dock at the Daniel Island Waterfront on the Wando River. At the conclusion of the event, dinner will be served and prizes will be awarded.

“From the pier and along the shore, the public will have a great view of the sailboats racing around a course of inflatable marks,” stated a press release from the Daniel Island Yacht Club (DIYC). “One of the most exciting elements of the race course is The Tower of Doom, a large inflatable tower not quite tall enough to allow a sailboat passage. Sailors will have to heel their boats carefully, without capsizing!”

The DIYC is the latest entity to set up shop along the ever-evolving Daniel Island waterfront, with offices on the first floor of the former Daniel Island Real Estate Sales Center overlooking Waterfront Park. Leading and organizing much of the DIYC’s waterfront programming and activities are Stefan Kuehn and Joel Bays, both experienced mariners with extensive backgrounds in sailing education.

“One thing that we’re focused on, and why (the owners) brought Joel and I on board, is to really start up a junior sailing program and to be involved with all of the waterfront,” Kuehn said. “It’s something Daniel Island has not had ... My hope as a sailor who has always been involved with the water is that this really is that final connection for Daniel Island and the water. It’s such an important connection to have and it’s important to Charleston’s history.”

“Sailing really brings families together,” Bays added. “And gives that opportunity to spend time together away from a lot of the busyness of daily life. So it’s like an oasis.”

And both Kuehn and Bays agree that the Wando River off Daniel Island should provide ideal sailing conditions.

“All the shipping traffic turns around south of us,” noted Bays, who heads up DIYC’s member relations. “We are north of all of that. So it provides a really safe place to sail.”

So far, feedback from other sailing clubs in the Charleston area about the new addition has been very positive.

In addition to camps and sailing instruction for youth and adults, the DIYC will ultimately have a variety of sailboats available for members. The fleet will include z420 dinghies, Optimists, and O’pen Skiffs. They also hope to one day host bigger regattas and be a part of Charleston Race Week.