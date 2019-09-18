New date set for Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run

The annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, has a new date after being postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. The run has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and begins in front of the Daniel Island Fire Station.

This is the second time the Charleston’s 9/11 Run had to be rescheduled. Two years ago, the race date was changed because of Hurricane Irma.

Dorian’s arrival caused some logistical problems for the run, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for the event.

“Hurricane Dorian may have delayed us, but nothing will stop us from bringing the community together to honor those we lost on 9/11, their families, the survivors and all of our men and women in uniform,” said Race Director Theresa Faircloth.

This is the eighth year Daniel Island has hosted the inspirational 5K run. The event is a reminder of the horrific terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. Almost 3,000 people were killed, including hundreds of first responders. The Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run is an emotional tribute to families who lost loved ones on 9/11 and for the first responders who continue to protect their communities.

“While it may seem odd to have a 9/11 remembrance event in November, it’s important to remember those we lost, and our true American heroes, each and every day throughout the year,” said Faircloth.

Last year, the race on Daniel Island had 1,052 participants, the current number of runners and walkers registered is a record-breaking 1,060. Because of the date change, registration for the event has re-opened.

“We’ve already broken our previous record registration, and now because of the storm, we’ve got another two months to get even more people signed up,” exclaimed Faircloth.

For more information on the upcoming event check out the website, 911heroesrun.org/charleston. To register as a volunteer visit their website or send an email to CharlestonRunVolunteers@gmail.com.