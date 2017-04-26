New DI 'Sounds of Summer' concert series to kick off April 28

Hearing great music is as easy as a walk in the park. At least that’s the hope behind a new outdoor concert series, entitled “Sounds of Summer,” set to kick off this Friday, April 28 at Townsend Park in the Edgefield Park neighborhood on Daniel Island. The series, to include three concerts total, will replace the former “Sundown on the Wando” events sponsored by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) in previous years.

Each “Sounds of Summer” concert will showcase different musicians in different Daniel Island neighborhood venues. The April 28 concert at Townsend Park (surrounded by Townsend, Willtown, Gatewood and Augustus Streets) will feature Ben Fagan and the Holy City Hooligans. On June 9, the festivities move to Center Park with the Soul 7 Band, and on July 28, the Dave Landeo Band will take to a stage on the the Pierce Park lawn. All events will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, beverages of choice and and hearty appetite, as several food truck and foot cart vendors will be set up offering items for purchase. For the kids, there will be face painting and balloons, as well as all that the parks have to offer. Those who live around or near the parks are welcome to join the events on site or host a “Porch Party” to enjoy the concert from home with friends and neighbors.

For complete event information visit www.dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page.

FRIENDLY CONCERT REMINDERS!

· All concerts are free and family-friendly.

· While the POA encourages attendees to purchase from our vendors to support their commitment and efforts, you may bring coolers, food and beverages of your choice. Please no glass!

· Dogs on leash and under strict owner control.

· Chairs preferred, blankets allowed.

· The POA will not be allowing any tents, large setups with umbrellas or any pre-set up or staked off areas ahead of the concert due to size of parks and so that everyone can see and enjoy the concerts. Please do not reserve any areas ahead of the concert with tape, stakes or chairs ahead of the concert. First come, first serve the night of the concert.

· The event organizer has the right to remove any pre-setup/staked or taped off areas at their discretion.

· We encourage everyone to walk or bike to the event if possible. Street parking is available near each park. Please be mindful of the residents who live near each park and do not park in front of mailboxes or driveways, whether it be in the front or rear of the home or unit. Also obey all traffic rules.

· Sections of streets, immediately around the park itself have received City of Charleston permit approval to be temporarily blocked prior to and during the concert from 5 – 9 p.m. on Townsend, Willtown, Gatewood and Augustus Streets.