New DIPAC artistic production director receives community introduction

Deanna McBrearty, the new artistic production director for the Daniel Island Performing Arts Center, got her first official introduction to the community on July 27 at an event hosted by Daniel Island residents Ruthie and Rolf Hille and Tim and Terry Haas.

Held for invited guests at the Hille home, the festivities included remarks by McBrearty, as well as refreshments, appetizers and a sharing of information, noted Terry. McBrearty filled guests in on DIPAC’s planned resident dance program, which will also curate outside programming.

“What I saw, and it was the coolest part of night, is there were moms of 5-year-olds, and there were 80-year-olds and everybody had come together,” said Terry, who serves on both the DIPAC Board of Directors and the DIPAC Advisory Committee. “It was just a cool crossover of generations…and so neat to meet people that we wouldn’t have otherwise had a reason to meet, and it’s all for a community building. This thing has exploded into something bigger than what we ever could have imagined. It is truly going to bring this community together, even more so than it is now.”

Plans call for the new, state-of-the-art DIPAC facility to be completed in late 2019. It will be located on Island Park Drive, beside the UBS Building.

According to the DIPAC website, its vision is “to be a performing arts facility focused on educating and inspiring Charleston residents and visitors with powerful performances in drama, music and dance. In addition to offering a variety of performances, all of our resident organizations will have educational opportunities for children and adults, beginner to advanced.”

“What a great opportunity to be able to create something from the ground up and make it what Daniel Island wants and what Charleston wants,” added Terry.

For additional information, visit www.danielislandpac.com.