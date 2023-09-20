New DIS principal stresses love of teaching and of learning

It’s 7:15 a.m. on a quiet Thursday morning as teachers start to flow into Daniel Island School, but Laura Blanchard is already in her office. Flamingo pink papers line her desk, her pearl earrings glow and a fan softly whirrs in the corner, ready to cool down any stress the day may bring.

This is Blanchard’s first year as principal at DIS, though she is no stranger to leadership. With over 32 years in education, she started by teaching at the middle and elementary levels. Her journey in administration began in 1999 when she took on the role of assistant principal at Oakbrook Middle in Ladson.

She moved to Knightsville Elementary in 2003, where she was named principal and served there until 2007, when she became principal of William M. Reeves Elementary School. Here, Blanchard received a Palmetto’s Finest award before being selected to open up Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary in 2016. Under her guidance, her school was a recipient of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools Award.

Her journey to Daniel Island was a natural transition as she already had roots on the island. Blanchard and her husband were one of the founding families of the Daniel Island Soccer Academy before most of the housing construction began. Most evenings she would walk from Smythe Park to the Daniel Island Library, not knowing that one day she’d take the same route in her role as principal at Daniel Island School.

When she joined the island’s only public K-8 school, Blanchard said she was excited to return to her middle and elementary level background in administration. The sense of community, not only on Daniel Island but at the school itself, is what drew her to DIS.

“I've always loved working with kids and teachers in the community and being a part of a team that ensures there's a safe, happy learning environment for kids that is also rigorous, challenging, and that affords kids the opportunities to grow.”

They say some professions run in the family, which may be true for this new principal. Inspired by her mother, Blanchard grew up watching her role model grow as a teacher and successful principal throughout her childhood. Since then, she’s strived to be a positive influence in the community and create learning environments that inspire both students and teachers.

In a recent video interview on the DIS Facebook page, Blanchard shared her excitement about joining the school’s community, emphasizing her eagerness to build upon the school's existing family-oriented culture and contribute to its growth.

When asked about her greatest accomplishment, she humbly mentioned her children and her work as an educator and administrator. She emphasized the importance of creating a school culture where teachers love to teach and students love to learn.

Motivated by her desire to make a positive impact, the goal-oriented principal didn’t hesitate to kick off her goals for the school this year. On her first day as active principal, Blanchard met with PTA co-presidents Lauren Barber and Katie Carlson to discuss how she plans to keep the school “community-minded.”

Blanchard’s goal for DIS is to bring more leadership opportunities to students, which is already in full effect. At a recent school bingo night, student leaders served as greeters and a chorus group of tech-savvy “experts” helped get the microphone back up and running. Teachers are also implementing student leaders in the classroom.

One of Blanchard’s future goals for the school is to implement ambassadors for each grade level to help orient new students. Blanchard highlights the importance of calling on students to serve and let their light shine in the community.

“I think that every student has potential to be realized. We hone in on those areas of strengths and weaknesses because we all have both. If we only operate in an area of weakness, we're leaving out a whole lot of growth opportunities for our students. It's our job to create an environment that's rigorous, that allows them to grow in that way.”

Blanchard says she’ll occasionally send out surveys to teachers and staff asking for suggestions on additional school growth. She puts it this way: “If you don’t know the areas you need to work on, how can you grow?”

The DIS community, along with their Osprey mascot, has already welcomed its new principal with open arms. Back in school for about a month now, students and staff have accepted Blanchard as part of the tight-knit family at DIS. The sense of community is palpable the moment you walk into the school. Even with 32-plus years under her belt, Blanchard’s exciting work has just begun.