New event/performance hall to be ‘cultural hub’ of Daniel Island

Daniel Island may get its performance venue after all.

Described by its developer as “the culmination of a vision to create a cultural destination on Daniel Island,” a new 40,000 square foot corporate conference and performance center with up to six retail spaces will go before the Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) on August 5 for conceptual approval. The location for the proposed project is 890 Island Park Drive, the site in between Dockery’s and the UBS Building. The grassy parcel was originally earmarked for the Daniel Island Performing Arts Center, but that initiative was scrapped in June of 2018 after years of planning.

According to information in the agenda packet for next week’s DRB meeting, the Dockery’s site is the first phase of a vision to create “an active and thriving cultural and dining experience on Daniel Island centered on an outdoor plaza area and shaded by a majestic live oak.” The proposed performance venue is the second and final phase.

“The primary use of the facility is that of a flexible event hall,” stated Cheryl Smithem, spokesperson for Amplify LLC, the company managing development of the project. “It is currently being designed to accommodate a 300-person banquet style event, with the ability to be reconfigured to a 500-person raked seat corporate conference and performance venue, suitable for large group presentations, small music concerts, recitals, and other similar performances.”

According to Smithem, there are few spaces on Daniel Island where corporate and social events may be held for this type of convention, exhibition or social space.

“Given the growth and demand for both types of events in the area of Daniel Island, it is expected that there will be high demand for the space,” she noted.

The venue will be approximately 32,000 square feet (SF), with retail spaces filling another 8,000 SF.

“The hall’s striking form and design evokes the essence of music and energy that speaks to the very heart of its mission,” stated the developer’s description of the project on the city’s website. “In addition, pedestrian friendly retail space has been incorporated into the design to support and strengthen the various hall event activities.”

The owner of the site is listed as Nemo II LLC and the applicant requesting conceptual approval for construction is SMHA/Chris Altman. The venue’s uses would range from small and large corporate lunches to evening performances.

“Performances will center around entertainment such as intimate music performances, comedy acts, and some semi-staged performances, attracting not only national and regional performers but also will include performances presented by local Jazz, string, and acoustic professionals and amateurs,” continued the project description, making the venue “the cultural hub of Daniel Island.”

The project, now in feasibility and design phases, begins construction in 2020 provided construction bids and lease negotiations are successful. Completion of the project is projected for 2021.