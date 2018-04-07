New fire station opens in the Cainhoy Peninsula

The Cainhoy area is one step closer to a permanent fire station. Fire Station 21 officially opened on Wednesday, June 27.

Station 21 is the new temporary fire station that will precede a permanent station for the next three to five years, or until a permanent location can be identified, according to a Charleston Fire Department press release. Prior to the construction of Station 21, which is located at 1155 Cainhoy Road, a mobile fire station was in place to keep first responders in the remote Cainhoy area. Station 21 will house Fire Engine 121, Fire Tender 121, and five full-time staff each day.

“This station, of course, will serve our citizens who live in the upper part of the city, along Clements Ferry Road, along Cainhoy Road,” said Mayor John Tecklenburg in his speech at the June 27 ribbon cutting for the new station. “Charleston Fire Department is always ready, willing, and able to help anybody in need. Whether you’re in the city limits or not, we stand ready with our agreements to help those in need.”

Interim Fire Chief Joseph Roberts hinted that the ability to put first-responders in the area is a sign of the future for the Cainhoy area. “This is a section of the city that has tremendous growth,” said Roberts in his ribbon cutting speech. “This is the last frontier for the city of Charleston. The growth that the city of Charleston will see in the future will be this part of the city, the Cainhoy Peninsula.”