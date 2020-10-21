New grant program available for small businesses in SC

The SC Department of Administration announced a $40 million grant program for small businesses “to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.”

The aid is available as part of the SC CARES Act.

To be eligible for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program the business must have 25 or fewer employees, a South Carolina location, have been in operation since Sept. 13, 2019, to present, and have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

However, priority will be given to minority-owned businesses, businesses that have not received other federal assistance (ex. PPP loan), and businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Grants will range from $2,500 to $25,000 and can be used to reimburse expenditures for staffing, operating, facility, and PPE costs as well as revenue loss.

The window for applications is Oct. 19- Nov. 1, 2020. Grant award notifications will be made Dec. 8-15.

The online applications are available at https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares-act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds.

The Department of Administration will provide assistance to businesses and answer questions through a call center at 803-670-5170, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department has a recorded webinar for businesses needing assistance, as well.