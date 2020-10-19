New Grant Program for SC Small Businesses

The SC Department of Administration announced a $40 million grant program for small businesses “to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.”

The aid is available as part of the SC CARES Act.

To be eligible for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program the business must have 25 or fewer employees, a South Carolina location, have been in operation since Sept. 13, 2019, to present, and have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

However, priority will be given to minority-owned businesses, businesses that have not received other federal assistance (ex. PPP loan), and businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Grants will range from $2,500 to $25,000 and can be used to reimburse expenditures for staffing, operating, facility, and PPE costs as well as revenue loss.

The window for applications is Oct. 19-Nov.1, 2020. Grant award notifications will be made Dec. 8-15.

The online applications are available online at https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares-act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds .

The Department of Administration will provide assistance to businesses and answer questions through a call center at 803-670-5170, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department has a recorded webinar for businesses needing assistance, as well.

Businesses can also get help from the South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC) network, which is providing no-fee assistance to small businesses applying for a new SC CARES Act relief grant.

SC SBDC State Director Michele Abraham says a statewide network of business continuity consultants is available to assist minority and small business owners with preparing and submitting grant applications and with other pandemic-related challenges.

“We understand that this is a stressful time and that many small businesses continue to experience negative consequences as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic," said Abraham. "SC SBDC consultants have been helping business owners access the capital and resources they need to recover, rebuild and sustain operations."

To schedule a no-fee, confidential session with the SC SBDC, visit their website and register: scsbdc.com. A knowledgeable consultant will respond to your request within 24 hours.

"As during any disaster, we are here to help businesses prepare and recover," said Abraham. "Our team can also help small business owners develop a plan to safeguard their employees and customers, and ensure the continued operation of their business."

