New neighbors but no on-street parking?

Residents who live at the end of Haswell Street on Daniel Island may be getting new neighbors in the future if all goes to plan.

The first glimpse of a major subdivision was reviewed at a City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) meeting April 29. The concept plan for the development would be a David Weekly Homes construction engineered by Thomas & Hutton.

The plan sits on an 8.15 acre plat that calls for 24 single-family units. The square footage of the homes was not disclosed, but most driveways will be able to accommodate six to eight vehicles.

The existing curb cut from Seven Farms Drive (on the left just beyond Daniel Island Village apartments) would be used, but the adjacent property owner is unwilling to work with Thomas & Hutton to reconfigure the road, according to project manager Brian Riley.

The existing configuration on Haswell Street will be honored but will cause a minor change in the plans.

One aspect of the plan that did not sit well with senior zoning planner Ana Harp is that on-street parking is not included. TRC recommended that Riley and staff “get creative.”

If there is going to be on-street parking, the streets will need to be widened to more than 20 feet to allow for the flow of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, according to deputy fire marshal Rick Fluegge.

In addition, an on-site meeting will be arranged to review the existing grand trees. A variance and/or special exception from TRC is required to remove the grand trees.

TRC administrator Eric Schultz proposed adding single-family attached units in pockets where there are no grand trees or even behind them. This suggestion of a product mix is being left as an open-ended question to be answered at a later date.

No further details regarding the project’s timeline were discussed. TRC instructed for the plan to be revised and resubmitted.