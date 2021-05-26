New Point Hope apartment complex coming down the pipeline

Clements Ferry Road is expanding by the day. It appears another residential option is in the works for the ever-growing community of Point Hope.

A multifamily apartment complex with retail is planned for Point Hope Parkway on Foundation Street and Hopewell Drive. The site sits on a 12-acre tract of wooded land being planned by Woodfield Investments based out of Isle of Palms.

The development is called Woodfield II at Point Hope and entails four residential buildings, two retail buildings and a mail/leasing office. A courtyard and a community lawn will intersect the living spaces to add an aesthetic appeal.

The plan calls for a total 224 units, with each building housing approximately 60 dwellings. The buildings will not exceed 40 feet tall, although the project’s height variance is eligible to be a maximum of six stories.

The two commercial retail spaces are slated to be one-story tall, offering more than 8,000 square feet in each.

From a parking perspective, there will be 224 parking spaces to ensure each unit receives a spot. Additionally, there will be 53 parking spaces for retail, 22 spaces designated for ADA and 45 more for on-street parking. There will be 69 parking islands throughout the complex.

The project’s pre-application was reviewed Thursday by the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC). TRC instructed for the plan to be revised and resubmitted.

Woodfield II at Point Hope will return to TRC review with a complete submission containing all required documentation at a later date.