New projects to bring over 600 residential units to area

UPCOMING

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

June 1: The Waterfront Phase 3 – Two items: Preliminary plat and road construction plans for a road extension and 6 new single-family lots at Helmsman/Waterman Streets.

June 1: Woodfield Cooper River Farms II – Site plan for new 71-unit multifamily development at 645 Enterprise Blvd. on 2.7 acres.

June 1: Towne at Cooper River Phase II – Linear construction, road and infrastructure improvements to Enterprise Blvd., Beresford Run, and Clements Ferry Rd. covering 30.1 acres.

June 1: Towne at Cooper River R/W Extension – Two items: Linear construction preliminary plat and road construction plans on Clements Ferry Rd. for a R/W extension, roadway construction, and master infrastructure for the Towne at Cooper River Master Development covering 29.92 acres.

June 8: Woodfield Daniel Island 3 – Site plan for 175 units on 6.3 acres at 2058 Daniel Island Dr. Revisions to previously approved site plan. 12 additional units to be included in scope of work.

June 8: Clements Ferry Industrial – Site plan for industrial building with stormwater detention and bioswale on 13.88 acres at 1001 Charleston Regional Pkwy.

June 8: Alliance Apartments PH. 1 – Site plan for new 336 unit multifamily development with supporting infrastructure and utilities on 23.9 acres at 1730 Clements Ferry Rd.

June 8: Primus Park Concept Plan – Concept plan for 102-unit future single-family residential development on 39.7 acres at 2150 Clements Ferry Rd.

CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT

June 7: Union Pier – Request amendment to the Charleston City Plan to change the land use designation on the Future Land Use Map in the area of the Union Pier Terminal on the Charleston Peninsula from “Future Planning Area” to “City Centers.”

RESULTS

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

May 25: Nowell Creek Pedestrian/Cycling Bridge & Path – Linear construction project for a shared use path and pedestrian bridge on Daniel Island at St. Thomas Island Drive. Results: Approval pending final documentation to T&T and Dept. of Stormwater Management

May 25: Daniel Island Drive Hotel - Site Plan for a 38-room hotel, restaurant and event space at 1995 Daniel island Drive. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June,

July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar