New PSMS archery program targets empowerment and mentoring

“Do you want to shoot a bow and arrow like Katniss Everdeen?” Media Specialist Rosie Herold asks her students, referring to the heroine of the blockbuster “Hunger Games” movies and books.

Herold acts as director and coach of the newest athletic program at Philip Simmons Middle School, the Archery team.

The program began on Tuesday, January 10, and practices are scheduled for each Tuesday from 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. at the school. Weekly practices will be held until the tournament season ends at the end of April.

Herold says they've had great enthusiasm for the prospect of an archery team and would love to have had a place for every applicant, but are unable to do so at this time.

“Due to a limited amount of equipment, we could not take every student who tried out,” explains Herold. “So we are hoping to host summer camps for those who could not participate during the school year.”

In the spring, she will also begin teaching an archery unit in PE classes.

“I think the sense of self-reliance and independence appeals to both boys and girls,” Herold says. “This sport is unlike others in that it is a leveling sport - once you've mastered the steps, anyone can be great at it.”

“Archery requires an understanding of physics and mechanics,” she continues. “Kids from all walks of life, all physical descriptions and all athletic abilities can succeed at archery.”

The 2017 team is an almost 50/50 mix of boys and girls and serves as an opportunity for kids to mentor each other across age groups. Applications to the team were open to all students from 4th- 8th grade.

Philip Simmons plans to hold quarterly intramural competitions, in addition to tournaments with other schools through the Lowcountry Archery League.

“It's an empowering sport and a nice little community of people-- it's a sport of athletes shooting for their own individual best,” says Herold. “I feel like it rounds out the athletic program at our school."