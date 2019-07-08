New Publix is first large chain grocery store to open on Clements Ferry Rd. corridor

Cainhoy peninsula residents now have an expanded shopping option at the newest Publix supermarket, located in the Wando area of Berkeley County. The Florida-based grocery chain opened its 730 Hopewell Drive location, off Clements Ferry Road in Point Hope Commons, on July 31.The store employs over 100 associates and offers a variety of services for their customers.

The 46,700 square foot facility includes full-service meat, seafood, and bakery departments. The new Publix also has a full floral department and an onsite pharmacy, which includes a drive-up window.

Meal clerks will conduct live cooking demonstrations in the built-in kitchen area The “Aprons Simple Meals” presentations will provide interested customers with two new meal ideas every week. All of the ingredients for the weekly recipes can be found in a case located directly next to the kitchen.

The “Grab & Go” aisle has ready-made meals available for quick and easy food options. The store also offers a salad bar with a variety of fresh options. The Point Hope Commons Publix is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The store anchors the Point Hope Commons retail center at the entrance to the first phase of the Cainhoy Plantation development. Other stores planned for the 90,000 square foot center include Egan’s Spirits, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Famulari’s Pizzeria, Great Clips salon, Pink Polish Nail Salon, Heartland Dental, and Sandy’s Cleaners. Some of the commercial space is still under construction, but the complex is nearing completion.

Publix is the first supermarket chain to open up along the expanding Clements Ferry corridor. Publix media and community relations manager Kim Reynolds is excited to open the latest addition to the Publix chain in Charleston.

“We’ve been expanding across the region to better serve our customers,” stated Reynolds. “The growth in this community as well as requests from loyal Publix customers to open a store here contributed to us bringing Publix’s premier service and quality to Point Hope Commons. We look forward to serving this community.”

Both the DI and Point Hope Commons Publix stores will work together to provide customers in the local area an expanded grocery experience.

“This location can really complement all the services and products we offer at Daniel Island,” added Reynolds. “We are excited to offer our latest store design in a convenient location for our loyal customers along the Clements Ferry corridor as well as to neighboring communities.”

Daniel Island resident Lindy Morgan is looking forward to having another Publix close to home. “As committed Publix customers we are very pleased to have a new large Publix on the Daniel Island peninsula,” said Morgan. “We frequently have to go off the island when buying a large volume of groceries. We remain hopeful plans for the expansion of the DI Publix will go forward in the near future.”

Several other stores are set to open in the area later this year. To find out more about what Publix has to offer check out their website at www.publix.com.